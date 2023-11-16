Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Florida State Seminoles to retire New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's jersey

Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 National Champion will be honored following first quarter of Florida State game against North Alabama

Nov 16, 2023 at 02:48 PM
Andrew Lang
11-16-23-jameis-fsu-jersey-retirement
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings - Week 10

Florida State University announced that the team will retire the jersey of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during the first quarter of the Seminoles' game on Saturday, Nov. 18 against North Alabama.

Winston set the scene on fire immediately at Florida State, guiding the Seminoles to a 14-0 record in his freshman season, culminating in winning the 2013 National Championship in a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Rose Bowl. Winston won the Heisman Trophy for his performance in the 2013 season, becoming the youngest player to do so. Winston also filled his trophy case with the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and Walter Camp's Player of the Year, as well as being named ACC Player of the Year.

The Bessemer, Ala., native also led the Seminoles to the national semifinals in his sophomore season in 2014, losing to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Over his college career, Winston threw for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns in his two seasons, guiding the Seminoles to a 26-1 record during his time at the school, before going on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"The retirement of Jameis' jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus," FSU Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. "He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium."

WInston's collegiate jersey of No. 5 will be the 11th jersey retired at Florida State joining Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones.

Winston signed with the Saints in 2020 and has played in 18 games for the Black and Gold, throwing 198 completions for 2,326 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown. Over the course of his NFL career, Winston has thrown 1,761 completions for 22,063 yards and 141 touchdowns in 90 games (80 starts) for the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Taysom Hill's game-worn gear displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate historic accomplishment

Hill becomes second person to tally stats since Frank Gifford 59 years ago
news

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry proved capable fill-in for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

"There was a little jitters there, but over time I just told myself to just play football"
news

Jimmy Graham named to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Darren Sproles also named to team
news

New Orleans Saints hit reset button entering bye week

'We know we have to do better than what we've done, we've been way too inconsistent'
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces another mobile quarterback against Vikings

'"It's another one of those weeks where it's no fun to rush the quarterback"
news

Taysom Hill's selflessness, versatility have helped lead way for New Orleans Saints

'I'm just a football player, and there have been some unique things that I've been able to do'
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo rising to occasion for New Orleans Saints defense

NFC Defensive Player of the Week has team-leading four interceptions, 11 pass breakups
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

With his three takeaways against Chicago, the Mansfield, Texas native is now tied for first in the NFL in takeaways in 2023
news

New Orleans Saints defense in 'taking' spirit this season

Allen: 'I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it'
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

Taysom Hill has touchdown pass and reception in victory
news

Receiver Michael Thomas back doing Michael Thomas things while assuming leadership role for New Orleans Saints offense

'I believe in always being honest with guys. Tough love, but being honest'
Advertising