Florida State Seminoles to retire New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's jersey

Florida State University announced that the team will retire the jersey of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during the first quarter of the Seminoles' game on Saturday, Nov. 18 against North Alabama.

Winston set the scene on fire immediately at Florida State, guiding the Seminoles to a 14-0 record in his freshman season, culminating in winning the 2013 National Championship in a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Rose Bowl. Winston won the Heisman Trophy for his performance in the 2013 season, becoming the youngest player to do so. Winston also filled his trophy case with the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and Walter Camp's Player of the Year, as well as being named ACC Player of the Year.