Florida State Seminoles to retire New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's jersey

Florida State University announced that the team will retire the jersey of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during the first quarter of the Seminoles' game on Saturday, Nov. 18 against North Alabama.
Winston set the scene on fire immediately at Florida State, guiding the Seminoles to a 14-0 record in his freshman season, culminating in winning the 2013 National Championship in a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Rose Bowl. Winston won the Heisman Trophy for his performance in the 2013 season, becoming the youngest player to do so. Winston also filled his trophy case with the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and Walter Camp's Player of the Year, as well as being named ACC Player of the Year.
The Bessemer, Ala., native also led the Seminoles to the national semifinals in his sophomore season in 2014, losing to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Over his college career, Winston threw for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns in his two seasons, guiding the Seminoles to a 26-1 record during his time at the school, before going on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
"The retirement of Jameis' jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus," FSU Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. "He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium."
WInston's collegiate jersey of No. 5 will be the 11th jersey retired at Florida State joining Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones.
Winston signed with the Saints in 2020 and has played in 18 games for the Black and Gold, throwing 198 completions for 2,326 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown. Over the course of his NFL career, Winston has thrown 1,761 completions for 22,063 yards and 141 touchdowns in 90 games (80 starts) for the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.