New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

Winston earned his degree in social sciences with a minor in business

May 05, 2022 at 11:47 AM
New Orleans Saints
Add college graduate to the list of accolades for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Seven years after he left Florida State University to join the NFL, Winston announced on social media Monday that he was one of the members of this semester's graduating class for the Seminoles, earning a degree in social sciences and a minor in business on May 2, 2022. Winston had returned to the classroom to take online classes in addition to his season training, team practices, and rehabilitation following a knee injury suffered during the Saints 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 2021.

On March 22, the Saints agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Winston. Winston started the first seven games of the 2021 season and was voted by his teammates as a captain, helping guide the Saints to a 5-2 record as a starter prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week Eight. He completed 95-of-161 passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 102.8 passer rating, ranked first in the NFL at the time of his injury in touchdown percentage (8.7).

Advertising