New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

Seven years after he left Florida State University to join the NFL, Winston announced on social media Monday that he was one of the members of this semester's graduating class for the Seminoles, earning a degree in social sciences and a minor in business on May 2, 2022. Winston had returned to the classroom to take online classes in addition to his season training, team practices, and rehabilitation following a knee injury suffered during the Saints 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 2021.