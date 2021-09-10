New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

"The reason I'm excited more than anything is I'm a purist," Leverette said. "Football saved my life. I believe in the game and what it does. When I see Jameis getting this opportunity, for me more than anything, it makes me happy. It puts me at peace because I know that the good guys are finally back on the field. And what I mean by 'the good guys' is, if there was some way to measure the love for the game, Jameis would be top five in the NFL."

Mark Freeman is the head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. His Warriors have won the last two state championships in Alabama's largest high school classification. He was the head coach at Bessemer Academy in Winston's hometown when he started working with the 11-year-old phenom during the scorching Alabama summers in football and baseball.

"It would be 95, 100 degrees," Freeman said. "We'd work on baseball first. I'd work with him on pitching. After baseball, he would run out to the car and trade his cleats, and here he comes with the football. We would spend hours working on football, the basics of being a quarterback."

What stood out about Winston at that age, beyond his obvious physical gifts, was his mind for the game, which was "way above and beyond" his peers, Freeman said. Winston would bring a notebook to those sessions and jot down nuggets from their discussions about coverages, asking questions Freeman would expect to hear from a high school quarterback.

Freeman, who's been running a version of the Saints offense for years, spoke to Winston and his father the night the quarterback signed with New Orleans in 2020. Freeman told them, "This will be the best thing that's ever going to happen to him. This is a blessing hooking up with the Saints."

"I'm not shocked one bit for him to go there, have a chance to play, to earn the confidence of his teammates and be a serious, productive NFL quarterback again," Freeman said. "I love Jameis. I'm tickled for him."

The thread that runs through Team Jameis is Winston's father, Antonor, a legendary youth football coach in his own right, whose Bessemer Tigers once ran up a 100-2 record in a five-year span. It was Antonor "Ant" Winston who coached his son at a young age but then surrounded him with other mentors to give him every opportunity to be successful.