New Orleans Saints struggle in all three phases in loss to Houston Texans

DEFENSE: It took a half for the defense to figure out the Texans offense. Houston scored 17 in the first half, but only could add a field goal to it in the final two quarters. And the Saints did to Texans C.J. Stroud something that hadn't happened to him at all (an interception, after entering the game without throwing one in his first 186 NFL passes) and something that hadn't happened to Stroud since Week 2 (sacked him twice, by defensive end Carl Granderson and linebacker Demario Davis﻿). In truth, it should have been enough and probably would have been enough on most days. But Stroud (13 for 27 for 199 yards and two touchdowns) was a real problem in the first half, when he completed 10 of 17 for 141 yards and both touchdowns. And New Orleans gave up 97 rushing yards on 20 carries in the first half, too, which helped put the team in position to have to play from behind. Linebacker Zack Baun had his first career interception but during the return, fumbled it back to the Texans. That play pretty much symbolized the first half.