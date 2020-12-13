Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Halftime update - Philadelphia Eagles 17, New Orleans Saints 0 

Saints offense struggles in first half

Dec 13, 2020 at 04:52 PM
The New Orleans Saints offense struggled in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a 17-0 lead in quarterback Jalen Hurts' first start Sunday, Dec. 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

On their opening four possessions, the Saints went three-and-out, missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt, went three-and-out and quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ threw an interception. The Saints finished the half with 98 yards.

Hurts, starting in place of Carson Wentz for the Eagles (3-8-1), had a strong start. The second-round draft pick was 12 of 21 for 129 yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery and ran the ball seven times for 75 yards. The Eagles got their second touchdown on an 82-yard run by Miles Sanders with 1:35 left in the half.

New Orleans (10-2) has won nine consecutive games and a win Sunday would give the Saints their fourth consecutive NFC South title.

Philadelphia will get the ball to start the second half.

