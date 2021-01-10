Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 7, Chicago Bears 3

The New Orleans Saints lead the Chicago Bears 7-3 at halftime of their Wild Card playoff game Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints (12-4) scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees to Michael Thomas on the second possession. It was the first touchdown reception of the season for Thomas, who has battled injuries in 2020 after a record-setting 2019 season.

The Bears scored on a 36-yard field goal by kicker Cairo Santos, a Tulane product. The field goal was set up when the Bears knocked the ball out of quarterback Taysom Hill's hand while he was trying to pass deep. John Jenkins, a former Saints draft pick, recovered the fumble at the Saints' 24-yard line.

The playoff game marked the return of running back Alvin Kamara and C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Covid-19 list and Thomas and receiver/returner Deonte Harris from Injured Reserve. Harris had a strong half with five catches for 68 yards. Thomas had four catches for 35 yards while Kamara ran the ball eight times for 39 yards.