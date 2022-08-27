Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

New Orleans Saints fans had to wait until the third and final preseason game to see quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara on the field. It was worth the wait. Winston, who was held out of the preseason opener against the Houston Texans and injured his foot before the game against the Green Bay Packers, was crisp Friday night in the Caesars Superdome against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The veteran out of Florida State was four for four for 59 on the opening drive, connecting twice with receiver Jarvis Landry for 35 yards, once to rookie receiver Chris Olave for 19 yards and once to Kamara for five yards. Kamara, who was a healthy scratch in the first two preseason games, looked on point as well, carrying the ball officially two times for 19 yards, including a 13-yard drive in which he drug several Chargers defenders to the 1-yard line.