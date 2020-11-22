Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Game Recap

Presented by

Game recap - Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints defense dominate arch-rival Atlanta Falcons, 24-9

Saints improve to 8-2 on historic afternoon

Nov 22, 2020 at 03:19 PM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon

In his first career start at quarterback, Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a 24-9 victory over the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Hill, who earned the starting nod in place of the injured ﻿Drew Brees﻿, completed 18-of-23 passes for 233 yards, adding 51 yards and two scores on the ground. Hill quickly established a rapport with star wideout Michael Thomas﻿, who hauled in nine receptions for 104 yards.

With his second reception of the game, Thomas (482 receptions) surpassed Jarvis Landry for the most catches by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.

Alvin Kamara also made history in the first half of Sunday's contest, becoming the first player in NFL history to amass at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. Kamara and his counterpart Latavius Murray combined for 130 yards of offense.

With Brees out, New Orleans' defense was called upon to step up.

The defense delivered.

The Saints sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan eight times, while forcing Atlanta to go 2 for 14 on third down attempts.

Cameron Jordan sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times, his fourth career game of at least three takedowns. Jordan has 21 sacks vs. Atlanta, the most against any team in his career, and the 12th player with 20 takedowns against a single opponent in NFL history.

Trey Hendrickson notched two sacks, improving his season total to 9.5 quarterback takedowns.

Defensive backs Marcus Williams and Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins each intercepted Ryan.

The Saints (8-2), who won their seventh consecutive game, travel to Denver to face the Broncos next Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on Fox, the first of three consecutive road contests for New Orleans. The Falcons (3-7) host the Las Vegas Raiders at noon next Sunday.

For complete Saints-Falcons stats click here.

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Falcons Week 11 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Lucy's as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Lucy's as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game recap - Drew Brees leaves with rib injury; New Orleans Saints defeat San Francisco 49ers 27-13

Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill replace Drew Brees due to injury in second half
news

Game recap - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints stun Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 38-3 rout

Saints move a half-game ahead of Bucs in the NFC South race with season sweep
news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints earn 26-23 overtime victory over Chicago Bears

Saints improve to 5-2 with fourth consecutive victory
news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints defeat Carolina Panthers 27-24

Saints improve to 4-2
news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints edge Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime

Saints come back from 17-point deficit to win second consecutive game
news

Game recap - Dynamic offensive attack powers New Orleans Saints to 35-29 victory over Detroit Lions

Kamara and Murray combine for 33 carries, 147 yards and three scores
news

Game recap - Green Bay Packers 37, New Orleans Saints 30

New Orleans falls to 1-2
news

Game recap - Las Vegas Raiders 34, New Orleans Saints 24

Raiders control time of possession 36:18 to 23:42
news

Game recap - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints dominate Tom Brady, Buccaneers 34-23 in historic Week 1 matchup

Drew Brees sets NFL record for pass attempts, shows off arm strength on a 46-yard connection with Jared Cook

Advertising