Game recap - New Orleans Saints tame quarterback-less Denver Broncos, 31-3

The New Orleans Saints relied on their elite rush defense to defeat the quarterback-less Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos lost all four of their quarterbacks this week after backup Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 and starter Drew Lock and the other two quarterbacks on the roster were deemed close contacts and ruled ineligible. Denver used a combination of undrafted rookie receiver Kendall Hinton and running back Phillip Lindsay at the quarterback position.

The result: New Orleans held Denver to just 12 total net passing yards en route to a 31-3 road victory.

The Saints extended their streak to 54 consecutive regular season and postseason games without giving up 100 yards rushing to an individual player, the longest streak in NFL record books.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan﻿, who notched three sacks in the win over Atlanta last week, took down Hinton once, giving Jordan 6.5 sacks on the season and 93.5 for his career.

Defensive backs Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins and C.J. Gardner-Johnson each notched an interception.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill surpassed the legendary Archie Manning (271 yards in 1977) for fifth most rushing yards by a Saints quarterback in a single season. Hill rushed for 44 yards on on 10 carries (with two TD runs) while completing nine of 16 passes for 78 yards.

Hill's five rushing touchdowns this season are also the most by a Saints' quarterback since Manning in 1977.

"I thought Taysom played well," Saints Coach Sean Payton said during his postgame press conference. "But he played an entirely different type of game, and that had a lot to do with me relative to how we wanted to play this game."

Latavius Murray led the way on the ground, tallying 124 yards on 19 attempts and two scores, while Alvin Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards.

In total, the Saints amassed 44 carries for 229 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Star wideout Michael Thomas led the team in receiving, hauling in four catches for 50 yards, with a long of 24.

Sunday's win gives New Orleans four consecutive winning seasons for the first time in franchise history.

New Orleans sits two and a half games ahead of the 7-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South race.

The Saints (9-2), who won their eighth consecutive game, travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons next Sunday at noon on Fox. The Broncos (4-7) travel to Arrowhead for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" next week.