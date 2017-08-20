Game recap: New Orleans Saints 13, Los Angeles Chargers 7

The game ended a week of activities with the Chargers, including three joint practices. Neither team's star quarterbacks (Drew Brees, Philip Rivers) played and the Saints also held out star running backs Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson along with star defensive end Cam Jordan. Chase Daniel started at quarterback for thew Saints and played the entire first half. Ryan Nassib played the second half. He gave up a 99-yard pick-six interception to Dexter McCoil in the fourth quarter.

The game marked the debut of the Saints' two 2017 first-round draft picks, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Both players started and saw action for most of the first half.

Safety Chris Banjo had a strong first half on special teams with three tackles.

The Saints will fly to New Orleans on Monday and resume training camp with a closed practice Wednesday. Thursday's practice with the Houston Texans is open to the public. The Saints will play host to the Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, Aug. 26.

There was a strong and vocal contingent of Saints fans at the StubHub Center, primarily a soccer facility which will be the Chargers home for the next three seasons.

Saints players who did not dress: Ted Ginn Jr., Max Unger, Stephone Anthony, Clay Harbor, Travin Dural, Jake Lampman, Jack Allen, John Fullington, Travaris Cadet, Taveze Calhoun, Terron Armstead and Delvin Breaux.

Key stats

New Orleans Saints Chase Daniel, 7 of 12 for 80 yards

Alvin Kamara, five carries for 61 yards and one TD

Michael Thomas, one reception for 28 yards

Los Angeles Chargers

Kellen Clemens, 10 of 17 for 99 yards and three carries for 26 yards

Branden Oliver, seven carries for 10 yards