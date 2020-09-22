Game recap - Las Vegas Raiders 34, New Orleans Saints 24

The Las Vegas Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium with a 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21.

One of the top storylines heading into the Saints' "Monday Night Football" showdown against the Raiders was how New Orleans' offense would perform without star wideout Michael Thomas in the lineup. Las Vegas did its best to keep Drew Brees and company off the field, building a commanding 36:18 to 23:42 edge in time of possession.

After falling behind 17-7, the Raiders (2-0) took control of the game by putting together four straight scoring drives, tallying 17 unanswered points from 8:55 remaining in the second quarter to 9:58 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 288 yards and three scores, while running back Josh Jacobs carried the ball 27 times for 88 yards.

Brees completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards, notching one touchdown and one interception at the end of the first half. Running back Alvin Kamara had 174 all-purpose yards and two scores on the ground. Receiver Tre'Quan Smith hauled in five receptions for 86 yards with a long of 29.

The defense forced three sacks and had a fumble recovery but struggled on third down (Raiders were 10 of 17) and to defend Raiders tight end Darren Waller (12 catches for 103 yards with one touchdown). Safety Marcus Williams led the way with nine total tackles.

New Orleans committed 10 penalties for 129 yards, its second consecutive game with more than 100 yards in penalties.

The Saints did extend their streak of not allowing an opposing rusher to go over 100 yards to 45 games.

New Orleans (1-1) will play host to Green Bay (2-0) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7:20 p.m. central on NBC.