New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees surpasses 80,000 career passing yards

Brees becomes the first player in NFL history to reach the 80,000-yard milestone

Dec 25, 2020 at 05:31 PM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the first player in NFL history to record 80,000 career passing yards Friday vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Brees entered the Christmas Day matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome needing 154 yards through the air to reach the milestone. A nine-yard completion to Latavius Murray with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter got it done.

The Saints' franchise quarterback became the league's all-time leading passer in 2018 when he surpassed NFL great Peyton Manning (71,940 passing yards).

