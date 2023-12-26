Game Preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 17

BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans QB Jameis Winston won two ACC championships and one national championship at Florida State from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes in 72 games with 70 starts.

New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served as a defensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay from 2004-05.

Woods tutored Tampa Bay LB Shaquil Barrett when he served as defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017-18.

Saints CB Isaac Yiadom and Barrett were teammates in Denver in 2018.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham served as defensive coordinator at the University of Florida from 2018-21.

Saints DE Isaiah Foskey was teammates at Notre Dame with Buccaneers OL Robert Hainsey.

Saints LB Demario Davis and DT Nathan Shepherd played for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles and run game coordinator/defensive line Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles, Rodgers and Tampa Bay Outside Linebackers Coach George Edwards served on the same Miami staff.

Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.

Bowles and Tampa Bay Safeties Coach Nick Rapone tutored New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu in Arizona.

Mathieu and Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and DT Khalen Saunders played with Tampa Bay TE David Wells in Kansas City.

Mathieu was teammates with the Arizona Cardinals with Tampa Bay Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote and Defensive Assistant Rashad Johnson.

Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer was a standout at Kentwood (La.) HS, played at LSU from 2019-21 as a member of their national championship team.

Saints DB Jordan Howden and Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. and TE Ko Kieft were college teammates at the University of Minnesota.

Saints VP/Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.

New Orleans Offensive Asst. D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic HS and his father, former Buccaneers QB Doug Williams, is in the club's Ring of Honor.

Tampa Bay Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis played quarterback for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone in Buffalo in 2013, when he was head coach of the Bills.

Marrone tutored Tampa Bay CB Dee Delaney when he was head coach in Jacksonville in 2018.

Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.

New Orleans G/C Max Garcia played at the University of Florida.

Tampa Bay Defensive Assistant Joey Fitzgerald served on the Southeastern Louisiana staff in 2017 and served on Grantham's defensive staff at Florida in 2018.

New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore served as running backs coach of the Saints in 1997.