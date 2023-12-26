Game Preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 17

WEEK 17 · Sun 12/31 · 12:00 PM CST
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
BUCCANEERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will be rested and well-prepared after ten days away from the playing field when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) in their final road regular season contest of the 2023 season. The Saints are coming off a tough 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a valiant effort where they fought back from a 30-7 fourth quarter deficit to be within eight points compliments of big plays on offense, defense and special teams.
A victory on Sunday will be crucial if the Saints want to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. New Orleans remains one game behind the 8-7 Buccaneers and in the same spot as the 7-8 Atlanta Falcons in a competitive NFC South division race.
The Saints will play at the Buccaneers looking to avenge a 26-9 loss to their division rival at the Caesars Superdome on October 1, leading the all-time series 39-24 and looking to avoid two consecutive season sweeps for the first time since the two clubs joined the NFC South in 2002. In order to capture the NFC South title, New Orleans needs to win their final two games of the season at Tampa Bay and vs. Atlanta, combined with a Week 18 Buccaneers loss to the Carolina Panthers.
This Week In The NFC South: The Carolina Panthers (2-13) play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8), play at the Chicago Bears (6-9).
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 39-24 regular season record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.619) vs. an opponent they've played at least eight games against.
In the 63 games of the series there has been:
- 2,133 points scored by New Orleans, 1,177 allowed.
- A seven-game regular season New Orleans winning streak from 2011-2014 and from 2018-2021.
- A 17-10 record for the Saints in games played in Tampa.
- 26 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 34 games decided by seven points or less.
- A 41-point win by New Orleans on December 16, 2012, the club's first shutout against the Buccaneers.
- Since both clubs joined the NFC South in 2002, New Orleans has swept the regular season series eight times.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26; Oct. 1, 2023 - Week 4 @ Caesars Superdome - Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara returned to field for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday but it wasn't enough to jump-start an offense that struggled in a 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss, the Saints' second consecutive, dropped them to 2-2 and made Tampa Bay the early leader in the NFC South at 3-1.
Rookie kicker Blake Grupe scored all of New Orleans' points on field goals of 37, 32 and 44 yards. The Saints had just 197 yards of offense, gave up three sacks and were just five of 14 on third down.
Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and was 25 of 32 for 246 yards. He also scrambled five times for 34 yards helping to extend several drives. Receiver Chris Godwin had eight catches for 114 yards. 🔎FULL GAME RECAP
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Record
|7-8
|8-7
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.1 (13t)
|21.7 (17)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.8 (9)
|20.1 (11)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|334.8 (14)
|316.3 (23)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|98.7 (21t)
|89.3 (30)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|236.1 (12)
|227.0 (17)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|321.6 (14)
|356.2 (24)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|126.9 (25)
|92.1 (7)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|194.7 (7)
|264.1 (32)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.3 (22)
|20.4 (26)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|12.4 (5)
|9.3 (14)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+4 (9t)
|+10 (1t)
|Penalties
|88
|92
|Penalty Yards
|800
|698
|Opp. Penalties
|89
|85
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|662
|711
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
41 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome..
Buccaneers' Largest Margin of Victory:
27 points, Buccaneers won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium.
Current Series Streak:
Buccaneers won last three games, 9/18/22-present).
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Seven games,11/16/11-11/28/14 and 12/9/18-12/19/21.
Buccaneers' Longest Win Streak:
Three games, 9/18/22-present.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
44 points, Saints won 44-34 on 12/6/87 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Points by Tampa Bay in a Game:
48 points (two times, Tampa Bay won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Bay won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
88 points, Buccaneers won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
Three points, Buccaneers won 10-3 on 12/4/05 at Tiger Stadium.
Fewest Points by Buccaneers in a Game:
0 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
9 points, Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the previous 63 regular season meetings between the two clubs.
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. TAMPA BAY (100+yards)
- RB Rueben Mayes – 24 carries for 172 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 19, 1986
- RB Chris Ivory – 15 carries for 158 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 17, 2010
- RB Craig Heyward – 20 carries for 155 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 11, 1990
- RB Deuce McAllister – 15 carries for 123 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 8, 2006
- RB George Rogers – 23 carries for 120 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 29, 1981
- RB Deuce McAllister – 26 carries for 110 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Nov. 2, 2003
- RB Deuce McAllister – 31 carries for 109 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Sept. 9, 2002
- RB Deuce McAllister – 21 carries for 102 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 10, 2004
PASSING YARDAGE vs. TAMPA BAY (300+yards)
- QB Drew Brees – 37-of-45 for 439 yards and three TDs, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 9, 2018.
- QB Drew Brees – 29-of-45 for 383 yards and one TDs, @ Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 16, 2011.
- QB Drew Brees – 24-of-31 for 381 yards and four TDs, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 29, 2013
- QB Drew Brees – 27-of-37 for 377 yards and four TDs, @ Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 21, 2012.
- QB Drew Brees – 35-of-57 for 371 yards and two TDs, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oct. 5, 2014.
- QB Drew Brees – 23-of-32 for 343 yards and three TDs, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 7, 2008.
- QB Ken Stabler – 29-of-43 for 333 yards @ the Louisiana Superdome, Dec. 5, 1982.
- QB Drew Brees – 26-of-46 for 322 yards and one TD, @ Raymond James Stadium, Sept. 15, 2013.
- QB Drew Brees – 24-of-32 for 314 yards and three TDs, @ Raymond James Stadium, Nov. 5, 2006.
- QB Teddy Bridgewater – 26-of-34 for 314 yards and four TDs, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oct. 6, 2019.
- QB Drew Brees – 31-of-41 for 312 yards and two TDs, @ Raymond James Stadium, Dec. 13, 2015.
- QB Drew Brees – 26-of-39 for 307 yards and four TDs, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 16, 2012.
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. TAMPA BAY (100+ yards)
- WR Michael Thomas – 11 receptions for 182 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oct. 6, 2019.
- WR Michael Thomas – 16 receptions for 180 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 9, 2018.
- TE Jimmy Graham – 10 receptions for 179 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Sept. 15, 2013.
- TE Jimmy Graham – Seven receptions for 124 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 16, 2011.
- WR Marques Colston – 11 receptions for 123 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Nov. 5, 2006.
- WR Willie Snead IV – Seven receptions for 122 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Dec. 13, 2015.
- WR Lance Moore – Nine receptions for 121 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 21, 2012.
- WR Marques Colston – Seven receptions for 118 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 16, 2011.
- WR Joe Horn – Nine receptions for 118 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Dec. 7, 2003.
- WR Michael Thomas – eight receptions for 114 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Nov. 7, 2019.
- RB Reggie Bush – eight receptions for 112 yards, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 7, 2008.
- WR Marquez Callaway – six receptions for 112 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Dec. 19, 2021.
- WR Devery Henderson – Three receptions for 111 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Nov. 5, 2006.
- WR Marques Colston – Six receptions for 106 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Nov. 30, 2008.
- WR Joe Horn – Eight receptions for 108 yards, @ Raymond James Stadium, Sept. 9, 2002.
- WR Joe Horn – Five receptions for 106 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Dec. 1, 2002.
- WR Eric Martin – Two receptions for 101 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Dec. 6, 1987.
SACKS vs. TAMPA BAY (3+)
- LB Pat Swilling – four sacks @ Tampa Stadium, Nov. 11, 1990.
- DE Bruce Clark – three sacks, @ Superdome, Sept. 9, 1984.
- LB Darion Conner – three sacks, @ Houlihan's Stadium, Sept. 18, 1994
- DE/DT Willie Whitehead – three sacks, @ Raymond James Stadium, Nov. 2, 2003.
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans QB Jameis Winston won two ACC championships and one national championship at Florida State from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes in 72 games with 70 starts.
New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served as a defensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay from 2004-05.
Woods tutored Tampa Bay LB Shaquil Barrett when he served as defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017-18.
Saints CB Isaac Yiadom and Barrett were teammates in Denver in 2018.
New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham served as defensive coordinator at the University of Florida from 2018-21.
Saints DE Isaiah Foskey was teammates at Notre Dame with Buccaneers OL Robert Hainsey.
Saints LB Demario Davis and DT Nathan Shepherd played for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles and run game coordinator/defensive line Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles, Rodgers and Tampa Bay Outside Linebackers Coach George Edwards served on the same Miami staff.
Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.
Bowles and Tampa Bay Safeties Coach Nick Rapone tutored New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu in Arizona.
Mathieu and Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and DT Khalen Saunders played with Tampa Bay TE David Wells in Kansas City.
Mathieu was teammates with the Arizona Cardinals with Tampa Bay Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote and Defensive Assistant Rashad Johnson.
Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer was a standout at Kentwood (La.) HS, played at LSU from 2019-21 as a member of their national championship team.
Saints DB Jordan Howden and Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. and TE Ko Kieft were college teammates at the University of Minnesota.
Saints VP/Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.
New Orleans Offensive Asst. D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic HS and his father, former Buccaneers QB Doug Williams, is in the club's Ring of Honor.
Tampa Bay Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis played quarterback for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone in Buffalo in 2013, when he was head coach of the Bills.
Marrone tutored Tampa Bay CB Dee Delaney when he was head coach in Jacksonville in 2018.
Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.
New Orleans G/C Max Garcia played at the University of Florida.
Tampa Bay Defensive Assistant Joey Fitzgerald served on the Southeastern Louisiana staff in 2017 and served on Grantham's defensive staff at Florida in 2018.
New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore served as running backs coach of the Saints in 1997.
Saints Vice President of Player Development Fred McAfee played for the Buccaneers in 1999.