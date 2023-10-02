Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2023 ● CAESARS SUPERDOME
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
- The New Orleans Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-9. The 26 points surrendered ended a franchise-record 11-game streak of giving up 20 points or loss, dating to the 2022 season.
- With the loss, the Saints are now 2-2, 1-1 at home and 1-1 in NFC South contests. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 8, when it takes on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Kickoff is set for noon CT.
- After the loss, New Orleans' all-time regular season record against Tampa Bay is now 39-24 and falls to 21-13 in games played in the Caesars Superdome.
- The Saints tallied 197 yards of total offense (70 rushing and 127 passing). Meanwhile, they surrounded 353 yards (239 passing and 114 rushing) to the Buccaneers. On the 114 rushing yards surrendered, New Orleans only gave up 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, a season-best.
- New Orleans converted 35.7% of its third down attempts (5-of-14) while allowing 53.3% (8-of-15).
- Quarterback Derek Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 127 yards
- Quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill carried the ball four times for 10 yards, recorded one catch for seven yards and completed one pass for 13 yards
- Quarterback Jameis Winston replaced Carr late in the fourth quarter. Winston had one attempt that was an interception
- Running back Alvin Kamara moved into the Saints top-10 all time in receiving yards with a first half reception, passing receiver Quinn Early.
- Kamara finished with 33 receiving yards on 13 catches, as well as 11 carries for 51 yards.
- Receiver Michael Thomas led the Saints with 53 yards receiving on four receptions.
- Receiver Rashid Shaheed recorded three receptions for 33 yards and returned two punts for 45 yards, including a 29-yard runback.
- Cornerback Isaac Yiadom recorded his second career interception late in the second quarter. It was his first as a Saint and New Orleans' fifth interception of the season. In total, he had six tackles, ranked third on the team (five solo, tied for a team-high) and two passes defensed.
- New Orleans linebacker Pete Werner recorded six tackles in the first half. Werner finished with a tie for a team-high eight tackles.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 196th career regular season game Sunday, surpassing linebacker Rickey Jackson for the most contests played by a Saints defender and putting him in a tie for second all-time with kicker Morten Andersen.
- Jordan finished with four total tackles.
- Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach tied Werner for the team lead with a career-high eight tackles.
- Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee recorded his first full career sack early in the third quarter. The 2023 first round draft pick finished the afternoon with four total tackles (three solo), including three stops for loss.
- SafetyJohnathan Abram had his first career start as a Saint and finished with five tackles.
- Kikcer Blake Grupe was perfect on the day, nailing all three field-goal attempts, including a long of 44 yards. All four of his kickoffs sailed through the end zone for touchbacks.
- Long snapper Zach Wood played in his 102nd career game, moving him into a tie with defensive lineman Bruce Clark, long snapper Justin Drescher, receiver Joe Horn and running back Wayne Wilson for 51st on the club's all-time games played list and added one assisted special teams tackle.
- Punter Lou Hedley punted four times for 162 yards with a 38.8 net punting average, with a career-high three of his punts dropping inside-the-20-yard line.
