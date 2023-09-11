New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

Davis said that generally, a person who has had an epileptic seizure needs a few days to bounce back to normal.

"We heard her talk and we let her talk for about 20 minutes and we said, 'Baby, it's night time, let's go back to sleep.' I just prayed, I started saying, 'Praise God, Praise God.'

"The next morning when she got up, my daughter was so sharp. She was able to talk to me and her mom. No stuttering, all her words clear. And if any of you were able to have a conversation with my daughter, you wouldn't know anything had ever happened.

"So we had birthday party for my 7-year-old daughter that day. She got to be released from the hospital and she got to come back home. And it was if nothing was happening. She was playing with the kids the day before, and she had the worst seizure that she had ever had, and the next day she's back out there playing with the kids. Now, of course, we can't let her get over-stimulated.

"But when I tell you I got a chance to hear a knock from God. And what I want to share is, we get to play this game and it's great. And it's so many amazing things that can happen in that game. And everybody wants to hear about them.

"But when we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock. And the Word says who Jesus is, He's knocking at the door. All you've got to do is get up. And so on the way, I'm nervous, but I'm praying, and I'm trusting, and I'm believing. And I'm not asking for my daughter to make it through, I'm asking that she's better than before.