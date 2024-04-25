Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, April 25 | Gameday Playbook

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, April 25:

1. The 2024 NFL Draft starts with the broadcast of the first round selections at 7 p.m. broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The Saints currently hold the 14th pick in the first round. Visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections the draft.

2. Saints offensive lineman James Hurst announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. Hurst played in 60 games (51 starts) since he first signed with the team in 2020. Read more about Hurst's retirement.