 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, April 25 | Gameday Playbook

First round of the NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m.

Apr 25, 2024 at 09:47 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, April 25:

1. The 2024 NFL Draft starts with the broadcast of the first round selections at 7 p.m. broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The Saints currently hold the 14th pick in the first round. Visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections the draft.

2. Saints offensive lineman James Hurst announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. Hurst played in 60 games (51 starts) since he first signed with the team in 2020. Read more about Hurst's retirement.

3. The fourth week of the inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football continues with games including Academy of Our Lady vs. De La Salle, Sophie B. Wright vs. Willow and Lycee Francais vs. McDonogh #35. Stay tuned for photo coverage from this weeks slate of games and check out photos from Week 3 on Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19.

Promo-Draft-2024-1920-v2-041824

SAINTS DRAFT 2024

Get the latest news, interviews and pick coverage from the Saints selections in the 2024 NFL Draft!

DRAFT CENTRAL

Related Links

4. Stay tuned for the Saints draft preview special featuring Erin Summers, John DeShazier and Ross Jackson. They'll give you a look at what to expect from the Saints draft.

5. After the Saints make their selection, check back on NewOrleansSaints.com for coverage of the pick including, photos, video of the call to the player, five things to know about them and an interview with the newest member of the Saints.

Photos: 2024 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Finals Auditions

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
1 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
2 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
3 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
4 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
5 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
6 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
7 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
8 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
9 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
10 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
11 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
12 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
13 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
14 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
15 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
16 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
17 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
18 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
19 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
20 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
21 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
22 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
23 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
24 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
25 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
26 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
27 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
28 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
29 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
30 / 30

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at final auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, April 24 | Gameday Playbook

Derek Carr and Drew Brees to participate in Zurich Classic Wednesday Pro-Am
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, April 23 | Gameday Playbook

Saints GM Mickey Loomis to host pre-Draft press conference at noon CT
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, April 22 | Gameday Playbook

Saints head into the 2024 NFL Draft with nine picks
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, Jan. 8

Saints defeat Falcons, finish season 9-8
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Sunday, Jan. 7

Saints will play host to Atlanta Falcons at noon; CBS will broadcast the game
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Jan. 5

Saints head into final practice in preparation for NFC South clash against Atlanta Falcons
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Jan. 4

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 3

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 2

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Jan. 1

Saints-Falcons game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 7
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 31

Saints play at the Buccaneers at noon on Fox
Advertising