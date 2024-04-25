Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, April 25 | Gameday Playbook

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, April 25:
1. The 2024 NFL Draft starts with the broadcast of the first round selections at 7 p.m. broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The Saints currently hold the 14th pick in the first round. Visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections the draft.
2. Saints offensive lineman James Hurst announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. Hurst played in 60 games (51 starts) since he first signed with the team in 2020. Read more about Hurst's retirement.
3. The fourth week of the inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football continues with games including Academy of Our Lady vs. De La Salle, Sophie B. Wright vs. Willow and Lycee Francais vs. McDonogh #35. Stay tuned for photo coverage from this weeks slate of games and check out photos from Week 3 on Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19.
4. Stay tuned for the Saints draft preview special featuring Erin Summers, John DeShazier and Ross Jackson. They'll give you a look at what to expect from the Saints draft.
5. After the Saints make their selection, check back on NewOrleansSaints.com for coverage of the pick including, photos, video of the call to the player, five things to know about them and an interview with the newest member of the Saints.
