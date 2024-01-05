Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Chest
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Lonnie Johnson
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|T
|Landon Young
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|Khalen Saunders
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle/Illness
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Payton Turner*
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Calais Campbell
|Rest
|DNP
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Rest
|DNP
|LB
|Troy Anderson
|Pectoral
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|DE
|Zach Harrison
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable