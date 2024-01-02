New Orleans Saints playoff scenarios

For the New Orleans Saints (8-8) to have any chance of making the playoffs they will need to beat or tie the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at noon Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints can win the NFC South and earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Falcons and a loss or tie by Tampa Bay (8-8) against Carolina (2-14). If New Orleans ties Atlanta and the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers the Saints also will win the division.