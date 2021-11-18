Deonte Harris has become play-making receiver for New Orleans Saints

"I think as you change levels – I didn't play receiver in high school, so then when I got to college (at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass.) it was like, yeah, I played receiver but, and this is no disrespect to my receiver coach, but they weren't really, like, teaching us what it was to be a receiver. It was just, this is the route, run this route.

"So then when I got here, it was like starting from scratch and at that point I just had to be a sponge and just learn everything I could. It was a lot for me, not because of my athleticism, but simply because I never really was taught how to play receiver."

Harris said his "receiver whisperer" was former teammate Ted Ginn Jr., a Saint from 2017-19. Harris made the roster as an undrafted rookie in '19 as a returner, and was All-Pro and a Pro Bowler after returning 36 punts for 338 yards and a touchdown, and 24 kickoffs for 644 yards.

Harris, who's listed at 5 feet 6, 170 pounds, caught six passes for 24 yards that season.

"Just talking to him, picking his brain and just listening to him tell me everything that I could do and stuff like that," he said of Ginn. "Toward the back end of my rookie year, Ted was really the one that was really helping me understand that the sky's the limit. Just watching smaller guys on the field like (Chiefs receiver) Tyreek Hill, trying to pick up on certain things they do and trying to imitate the things that they do."

The thing that Harris can do, that many others can't, is flat-out run fast.

He can start fast, stop fast, change directions fast and make routes appear to be something they're not.