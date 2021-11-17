Saints at Eagles Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 11

SAINTS-EAGLES SERIES HISTORY

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles first met on November 5, 1967, with New Orleans posting a 31-24 victory at Tulane Stadium. It was the first win in franchise history, coming in Week eight of the Saints' inaugural season. The Eagles lead the regular season series 17-12, with the Saints holding a 3-1 edge in the playoffs. The Saints are 3-10 in games played in Philadelphia in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs. 14 of the games in the Saints-Eagles series counting both the regular season and the playoffs have been decided by a touchdown or less, with eight decided by three points or less.