Saints at Eagles Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 11

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS AT EAGLES 2021 WEEK 11
The New Orleans Saints (5-4) will go back on the road seeking improved results at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in an important NFC matchup as both teams have their eyes on the postseason with work to do towards that objective.
In addition to this being crucial for positioning in a tight NFC race, the NFC South division lead also remains in front of New Orleans. A Saints win in Philadelphia, combined with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, would put the Saints into a tie for first place, with the Saints having captured the first matchup of 2021 between the two rivals.
SAINTS-EAGLES SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles first met on November 5, 1967, with New Orleans posting a 31-24 victory at Tulane Stadium. It was the first win in franchise history, coming in Week eight of the Saints' inaugural season. The Eagles lead the regular season series 17-12, with the Saints holding a 3-1 edge in the playoffs. The Saints are 3-10 in games played in Philadelphia in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs. 14 of the games in the Saints-Eagles series counting both the regular season and the playoffs have been decided by a touchdown or less, with eight decided by three points or less.
Date Score Site Att.
- 11/5/67 Win, 31-24 Tulane Stad. 59,596
- 11/19/67 Loss, 21-48 Franklin Field 60,751
- 12/8/68 Loss, 7-29 Franklin Field 57,128
- 10/26/69 Loss, 10-13 Franklin Field 60,568
- 11/30/69 Win, 26-17 Tulane Stad. 72,805
- 10/29/72 Win, 21-3 Tulane Stad. 65,664
- 10/27/74 Win, 14-10 Tulane Stad. 64,257
- 11/6/77 Loss, 7-28 Veterans Stad. 53,482
- 9/17/78 Loss, 17-24 Superdome 49,242
- 9/16/79 Loss, 14-26 Superdome 54,212
- 11/9/80 Loss, 21-34 Superdome 44,340
- 10/11/81 Loss, 14-31 Superdome 52,728
- 12/11/83 Win, 20-17 ot Veterans Stad. 45,182
- 10/6/85 Win, 23-21 Superdome 56,364
- 9/20/87 Loss, 17-27 Veterans Stad. 57,485
- 12/18/89 Win, 30-20 Superdome 59,218
- 10/13/91 Win, 13-6 Veterans Stad. 64,224
- 9/6/92 Loss,13-15 Veterans Stad. 63,513
- 1/3/93* Loss, 20-36 Superdome 68,893
- 12/26/93 Loss, 26-37 Veterans Stad. 50,085
- 10/1/95 Loss, 10-15 Superdome 43,938
- 9/24/00 Loss, 7-21 Superdome 64,900
- 11/23/03 Loss, 20-33 Linc. Fin. Fld. 67,802
- 10/15/06 Win, 27-24 Superdome 68,269
- 1/13/07 $ Win, 27-24 Superdome 70,001
- 12/23/07 Loss, 23-38 Superdome 70,011
- 9/20/09 Win, 48-22 Linc. Fin. Fld. 69,144
- 11/5/12 Win, 28-13 MB Superdome 73,099
- 1/4/14 * Win, 26-24 Linc. Fin. Fld. 69,144
- 10/11/15 Loss, 17-39 Linc. Fin. Fld. 69,296
- 11/18/18 Win, 48-7 MB Superdome 73,042
- 1/13/19 $ Win, 20-14 MB Superdome 73,027
- 12/13/20 Loss, 21-24 Linc. Fin. Fld.
* NFC Wild Card Playoff
$ NFC Divisional Playoff
THE LAST MEETING
Philadelphia Eagles 24, New Orleans Saints 21; December 13, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field – The Saints rebounded from a lethargic first half to outscore Philadelphia 21-7 in the final two quarters with a comeback almost complete, but linebacker Craig Robertson's valiant effort to recover an onside kick fell short with 1:24 remaining and the Eagles barely walked away with a 24-21 victory.
Philadelphia opened a 17-0 lead on three second quarter possessions, as their rushing attack gained 173 yards in the first half.
The Eagles scored midway through the fourth quarter on a one-yard rushing touchdown by Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders. When New Orleans got the ball back, Hill was sacked on third and eight by Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, forcing an unsuccessful 57-ayrd field goal attempt.
But two plays later, Kwon Alexander stripped the ball from Hurts and it was recovered by safety Malcolm Jenkins. Hill drove the Saints three plays later to seven points on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook, but time would run out after the unsuccessful onside attempt as the Eagles would knee on downs for the 24-21 win.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs Eagles:
41 points, Saints won 48-7 on 11/18/18 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles' Largest Margin of Victory vs Saints:
27 points, Eagles won 48-21 on 11/19/67 at Franklin Field.
Current Series Streak:
One games for Philadelphia (12/13/20— present.
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs Eagles:
Three games, 11/30/69 to 10/27/74.
Eagles' Longest Win Streak vs Saints:
Five games (twice), 11/6/77-10/11/81 and 9/6/92-11/23/03.
Most Points by Saints in a Game vs Eagles:
48 points two times, Saints won 48-22 on 9/20/09 at Lincoln Financial Field and won 48-7 on 11/18/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Eagles in a Game vs Saints:
48 points, Eagles won 48-21 on 11/19/67 at Franklin Field.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
70 points, Saints won 48-22 on 9/20/09 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs Eagles:
Seven points (twice), Eagles won 21-7 on 9/24/00 at the Superdome (most recent). Eagles won 28-7 on 11/6/77 at Veterans Stadium (first).
Fewest Points by Eagles in a Game vs Saints:
Three points, Saints won 21-3 on 10/29/72 at Tulane Stadium.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
19 points, Saints won 13-6 on 10/13/91 at Veterans Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WEEK 10 RECAP
The Eagles rode a powerful 214-yard running game and a superb performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts. The defense limited Denver to 309 total net yards, 89 on the ground, and one touchdown in five trips to the red zone, and added a game-changing takeaway on an 83-yard scoop-and-score play from cornerback Darius Slay. And the special teams chipped in with a blocked field goal and three Jake Elliott three-pointers in a complete-performance 30-13 win over the Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Once again, the Eagles displayed great balance on offense, continuing a month-long dominance in the running game. Hurts faced everything Denver Head Coach Vic Fangio – one of the most established and respected defensive minds in the league – threw at him and stayed a step ahead. The offensive line played another strong game and the offense controlled the football for 34 minutes, 58 seconds while converting 6 of 13 third downs and piling up 386 total net yards.
"We're getting it done running the ball and throwing it," right tackle Lane Johnson said. "I haven't been here during anything like this, as far as the way we're running the ball. We all love it."
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 10 RECAP
In the team's loss at the Titans on Sunday, New Orleans nearly completely overcame a 23-12 deficit with 10:01 remaining in the contest. New Orleans kicked a field goal with 5:35 remaining in the contest. The Saints then forced a Titans punt quickly, powered by a big stop by linebacker Kwon Alexander of Tennessee running back Adrian Peterson for a five-yard loss.
New Orleans then got the ball back with 3:34 remaining and quarterback Trevor Siemian led the Saints on a seven -play, 71-yard scoring drive. Among the highlights were a 22-yard completion to wide receiver Marquez Callaway, a 17-yard completion on third and five to wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris and a 15-yard touchdown pass to Callaway on third and 13 with 1:20 remaining.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.