New Orleans Saints place nine players on Covid-19 list | Thursday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints placed the following players on the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 List on Thursday, December 23, 2021:
- Guard James Carpenter
- Linebacker Kaden Elliss
- Safety Jeff Heath
- Quarterback Taysom Hill
- Defensive end Jalyn Holmes
- Safety Malcolm Jenkins
- Tackle Jordan Mills
- Defensive tackle Christian Ringo
- Quarterback Trevor Siemian
The New Orleans Saints placed tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
In addition, five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. The Saints did not practice on Thursday. The following is an estimation of player participation.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Shoulder
|FP
MIAMI DOLPHINS
The Dolphins conducted a walk-through practice on Thursday.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|NIR - Personal
|DNP
|RB
|Phillip Lindsay
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Knee
|LP
|TE
|Jesse Davis
|Knee
|FP
|S
|Brandon Jones
|Elbow
|FP
|DT
|Zach Sieler
|Neck
|FP
|CB
|Trill Williams
|Hamstring
|FP