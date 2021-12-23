Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints place nine players on Covid-19 list | Thursday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Five Saints also listed on Thursday's Injury Report for 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:16 PM
The New Orleans Saints placed the following players on the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 List on Thursday, December 23, 2021:

The New Orleans Saints placed tight end ﻿Adam Trautman﻿ on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

In addition, five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. The Saints did not practice on Thursday. The following is an estimation of player participation.

Position Name Injury Thursday
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP
WR Tre'Quan Smith Shoulder LP
S Marcus Williams Shoulder FP

The Dolphins conducted a walk-through practice on Thursday.

Position Name Injury Thursday
WR Albert Wilson NIR - Personal DNP
RB Phillip Lindsay Ankle LP
TE Adam Shaheen Knee LP
TE Jesse Davis Knee FP
S Brandon Jones Elbow FP
DT Zach Sieler Neck FP
CB Trill Williams Hamstring FP

