New Orleans Saints add four players, three coaches on Covid-19 list | Friday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Four Saints also listed on Friday's Injury Report for 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Dec 24, 2021 at 03:30 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints placed the following players on the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 List on Friday, December 24, 2021:

The Saints also placed assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, and coaching intern Sterling Moore on the reserve list Friday. The Saints placed nine players on the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday, tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

In addition, four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP
WR Tre'Quan Smith Shoulder LP LP
S Marcus Williams Shoulder FP FP

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday
WR Albert Wilson NIR - Personal DNP
RB Phillip Lindsay Ankle LP FP
TE Adam Shaheen Knee LP FP
TE Jesse Davis Knee FP FP
S Brandon Jones Elbow FP FP
DT Zach Sieler Neck FP FP
CB Trill Williams Hamstring FP FP

