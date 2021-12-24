New Orleans Saints add four players, three coaches on Covid-19 list | Friday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints placed the following players on the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 List on Friday, December 24, 2021:
- Tackle Ryan Ramczyk
- Linebacker Demario Davis
- Running back Dwayne Washington
- Safety J.T. Gray
The Saints also placed assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, and coaching intern Sterling Moore on the reserve list Friday. The Saints placed nine players on the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday, tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
In addition, four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|NIR - Personal
|DNP
|RB
|Phillip Lindsay
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Jesse Davis
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|S
|Brandon Jones
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Zach Sieler
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Trill Williams
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP