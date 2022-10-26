Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Saints, who have the third-ranked offense in the NFL at 398.3 yards per game, will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Raiders (2-4) at noon Sunday.

New Orleans has scored 25, 39, 26 and 34 points in the four games with Dalton as starter. It's 1-3 in those games, with one-possession losses by three, four and eight points. Two Dalton interceptions returned for touchdowns, in the final two minutes of the first half, contributed significantly to the 42-34 loss to Arizona.

Offensively, the Saints have totaled 338 yards against Minnesota, 438 against Seattle, 399 against Cincinnati and 494 against the Cardinals in their last four games. The offense currently ranks seventh in scoring, at 25 points per game.