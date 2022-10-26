Ways to Watch: Saints vs Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8

SAINTS VS. RAIDERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) for the first time since the 2016 season on Sunday, October 30 at the Caesars Superdome with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The Raiders matchup is the only AFC West team New Orleans will play in 2022, the product of the 17-game schedule instituted in 2021.

The Saints, who dropped a 42-34 contest to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night, will look to get back on the winning track in the friendly confines of the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans will look to even up their record to 2-2 in their home stadium. The Raiders will be looking to continue their momentum of winning two of their last three games after an 0-3 start, having defeated the Houston Texans, 38-20 on Sunday.

The Raiders lead the series 7-6-1. Las Vegas has captured the last two contests with New Orleans winning the prior three from 2004-12. The Black and Gold have a 3-3-1 record against the Silver and Black at home.

WATCH SAINTS VS. RAIDERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)