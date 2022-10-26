Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2022

Oct 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Ways-to-watch-raiders-vs-saints
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League

SAINTS VS. RAIDERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) for the first time since the 2016 season on Sunday, October 30 at the Caesars Superdome with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The Raiders matchup is the only AFC West team New Orleans will play in 2022, the product of the 17-game schedule instituted in 2021.

The Saints, who dropped a 42-34 contest to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night, will look to get back on the winning track in the friendly confines of the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans will look to even up their record to 2-2 in their home stadium. The Raiders will be looking to continue their momentum of winning two of their last three games after an 0-3 start, having defeated the Houston Texans, 38-20 on Sunday.

The Raiders lead the series 7-6-1. Las Vegas has captured the last two contests with New Orleans winning the prior three from 2004-12. The Black and Gold have a 3-3-1 record against the Silver and Black at home.

WATCH SAINTS VS. RAIDERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. RAIDERS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. RAIDERS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Related Links

CP-NFL-Plus-1920

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Raiders for 2022 NFL Week 8. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Saints vs. Raiders Week 8 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders have captured the last two contests with the New Orleans Saints winning the prior three from 2004-12.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 8 vs. Raiders

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players

Allen: 'The three takeaways were killers in the game'

news

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

news

New Orleans Saints again become own worst enemy in 42-34 loss to Arizona

Three turnovers, two returned for touchdowns, undermine pursuit of victory

news

Game notes from New Orleans Saints loss to Arizona Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

Saints outgained the Cardinals 256-183 in the first half

news

Game recap: Arizona Cardinals 42, New Orleans Saints 34 | 2022 NFL Week 7

Two first half pick-sixes too much to overcome

news

Replay of Live Updates for Cardinals vs. Saints - October 20, 2022 - NFL Week 7

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 7 game on Thursday Night Football during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Uniform Watch: Saints at Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

New Orleans to wear white jerseys and white pants for Week 7 against Vikings

news

Cardinals vs. Saints Week 7 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

Despite early season struggles, the New Orleans Saints & Arizona Cardinals are both only one game out of first place in the NFC South & NFC West respectively heading into Week 7.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals on October 20, 2022

Advertising