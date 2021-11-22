Saints Monday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Monday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Saints did not practice on Monday, November 22. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Landon Young
|Foot
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee/Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hand
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot
|FP
|QB
|Trevor Siemian
|Right Hand
|FP
BUFFALO BILLS
The Buffalo Bills participated in a walkthrough. Monday's report is an estimation.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|WR
|Cole Beasley
|Ribs
|LP
|LB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Hamstring
|FP