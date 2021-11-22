Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Eleven Saints players listed on Monday's estimated report

Nov 22, 2021 at 03:16 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Monday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Saints did not practice on Monday, November 22. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.

Position Name Injury Monday
RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP
TE Adam Trautman Knee DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP
T Landon Young Foot DNP
RB Mark Ingram Knee LP
T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder LP
WR Ty Montgomery Hand LP
QB Taysom Hill Foot FP
QB Trevor Siemian Right Hand FP

The Buffalo Bills participated in a walkthrough. Monday's report is an estimation.

Position Name Injury Monday
WR Cole Beasley Ribs LP
LB Tremaine Edmunds Hamstring FP

