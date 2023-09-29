Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Bucs

Sep 29, 2023 at 02:31 PM
New Orleans Saints
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Jordan Howden Finger DNP DNP DNP Out
QB Derek Carr Right Shoulder DNP DNP LP Questionable
G Cesar Ruiz Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
TE Foster Moreau Ankle DNP LP LP Questionable

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Carlton Davis Toe LP FP LP Questionable
CB Jamel Dean Neck/Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
LB SirVocea Dennis Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
DL Calijah Kancey Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Derrick Pitts Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
NT Vita Vea Pectoral DNP DNP LP Questionable
LB Devin White Foot DNP LP LP Questionable

