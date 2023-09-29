Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Jordan Howden
|Finger
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Cesar Ruiz
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Carlton Davis
|Toe
|LP
|FP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Neck/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|SirVocea Dennis
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DL
|Calijah Kancey
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Derrick Pitts
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|NT
|Vita Vea
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Devin White
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable