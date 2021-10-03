Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Quarterback Jameis Winston has another good showing for New Orleans Saints

Completed 74 percent of his passes, threw eighth TD of season

Oct 03, 2021 at 05:54 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said the team would look at the film following its 27-21, overtime loss to the New York Giants on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome, and there will be positives in it.

He's correct.

As much of a gut-punch as it was for the Saints (2-2) to lose an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, there were plays and players to like from the game that shouldn't be ignored.

OFFENSE: Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ had his most productive passing game as a Saint. But it wasn't so much the yardage total (226) as it was that Winston continues to be efficient (17 of 23, with a touchdown) and continues to grow as a decision-maker. His ability to extend plays has been an overlooked part of his game, but he already has displayed it numerous times this season, and the stretch-the-field element is there – a 58-yard completion to Marquez Callaway and a 46-yard touchdown to Kenny Stills that was erased due to penalty. Each time, Winston dropped in a perfect pass, and each of them probably paled in comparison to the 19-yarder to Ty Montgomery in the second quarter on third-and-9, which led to the Saints' first touchdown. New Orleans is 10 for 11 this season in the red zone, and seven of Winston's eight touchdown passes have come in the red zone.

DEFENSE: Honestly, it's pretty difficult to single out anyone for stellar play when the unit allows 485 yards and 8.1 yards per play, and watches the opponent score on its final three possessions – touchdown, field goal, touchdown. Rookie linebacker Pete Werner had his best statistical NFL game with 10 tackles, and a tackle for loss. And safety Marcus Williams intercepted a pass at the end of the first half and forced a fumble (New York recovered for a touchdown). But no one on the unit will say he was pleased with Sunday's showing.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Same for special teams. When the punter (Blake Gillikin) makes a tackle that generally isn't a good sign (it was a 26-yard return). Special teams can't always be counted on to block a field goal attempt or a punt. That's understandable. But three missed field goals in the last two games is disturbing, even when two of the attempts are from plus-50 yards. The Saints will do some cleaning up on their units this week.

Related Content

news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith has his most productive game of season for New Orleans Saints in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay

Safety Malcolm Jenkins led defense, Deonte Harris stood out on defense and special teams
news

Receiver Deonte Harris, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson provide offensive and defensive sparks for New Orleans Saints in victory over Chicago

Harries had career highs in receptions and receiving yards
news

Ty Montgomery, Grant Haley come up big for New Orleans Saints in win over Carolina

Montgomery ran for 105 yards, Haley had first NFL interception
news

Alvin Kamara has performance for the ages in New Orleans Saints victory over Minnesota Vikings

Fourth-year running back tied NFL record with six rushing touchdowns
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson turns in another dominating performance against Kansas City

He had two sacks and five quarterback hits in the 32-29 loss
news

Alvin Kamara's touchdown and 94 scrimmage yards notable for New Orleans Saints in 24-21 loss to Eagles

Kamara has scored at least 14 touchdowns in three of first four seasons
news

Demario Davis led defensive charge that produced two stops in end zone for New Orleans Saints in victory over Atlanta

Taysom Hill has career highs in pass completions and attempts, rushing yards and attempts
news

Latavius Murray, offensive line grind down Denver's defense in New Orleans Saints' 31-3 victory

Murray had 124 of team's 229 rushing yards
news

Taysom Hill leads offense, defense builds formidable wall in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

Hill ran for two touchdowns, defense totaled eight sacks
news

Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson spearhead New Orleans Saints defense that shut down San Francisco in 27-13 victory

Alvin Kamara led offense, Marquez Callaway recovered two fumbles on special teams
news

New Orleans Saints units collectively stand out in 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay

Everyone plays their part as Saints sweep season series against Buccaneers
Advertising