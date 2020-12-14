Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Presented by

Alvin Kamara's touchdown and 94 scrimmage yards notable for New Orleans Saints in 24-21 loss to Eagles

Kamara has scored at least 14 touchdowns in three of first four seasons

Dec 13, 2020 at 09:25 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Philadelphia – Overall, film session isn't likely to be very kind from the New Orleans Saints' 24-21 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Saints (10-3) will not, and should not, be happy about much of what happened in a loss that ended their winning streak at nine.

There wasn't much in the form of individual performance that was to be celebrated, but here we go:

OFFENSE: Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ can be counted on to give the Saints something productive every game. Against the Eagles, it was 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and seven catches for 44 yards. The touchdown was Kamara's team-leading 14th of the season (rookie tight end Adam Trautman's block that gave Kamara the edge is worth noting) and he now has scored at least 14 touchdowns in three of his four NFL seasons. As long as he gets touches, he'll eventually pop a big gainer or wind up in the end zone, or both.

DEFENSE: I'll go with defensive end Marcus Davenport, because he had a quarterback hit and two tackles after missing the last game recovering from a concussion. Davenport pushes around offensive linemen. But in reality, the Saints gave up 246 rushing yards and allowed two 100-yard rushers. There's not a lot of feel-good involved in that kind of defensive performance, and that's a fail that's shared by everyone who took defensive snaps. That's not what the Saints have been about and they likely won't be allowing it to happen again anytime soon, but it happened Sunday against the Eagles and it was alarming.

SPECIAL TEAMS: ﻿Thomas Morstead﻿ possibly was the Saints' best player Sunday. He punted four times for a 52.8-yard average, had one punt downed inside the 20 and another that maybe should have been downed inside the 5, but bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

Related Content

news

Demario Davis led defensive charge that produced two stops in end zone for New Orleans Saints in victory over Atlanta

Taysom Hill has career highs in pass completions and attempts, rushing yards and attempts
news

Latavius Murray, offensive line grind down Denver's defense in New Orleans Saints' 31-3 victory

Murray had 124 of team's 229 rushing yards
news

Taysom Hill leads offense, defense builds formidable wall in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

Hill ran for two touchdowns, defense totaled eight sacks
news

Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson spearhead New Orleans Saints defense that shut down San Francisco in 27-13 victory

Alvin Kamara led offense, Marquez Callaway recovered two fumbles on special teams
news

New Orleans Saints units collectively stand out in 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay

Everyone plays their part as Saints sweep season series against Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints benefit from several clutch performances in overtime victory over Chicago

Brees and Kamara lead offense, Lattimore and Jenkins spearhead defense, Lutz and Harris come up big on special teams
news

Drew Brees excellent throughout, Marcus Davenport comes up with big sack in New Orleans Saints victory against Panthers

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes, Davenport's first sack of season knocks Carolina out of FG range
news

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has most productive game as a New Orleans Saint in victory over Chargers

Marquez Callaway proves to be productive returner
news

Next men step up for New Orleans Saints in 35-29 victory over Detroit

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith, cornerback Patrick Robinson produce big plays
news

Alvin Kamara shows he can carry heavy load for New Orleans Saints offense in loss to Green Bay

Fourth-year running back had 197 yards and two touchdowns on 19 touches in 37-30 loss
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara provides the high points in loss to Raiders

Kamara totaled 174 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns

Advertising