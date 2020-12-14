Alvin Kamara's touchdown and 94 scrimmage yards notable for New Orleans Saints in 24-21 loss to Eagles

Philadelphia – Overall, film session isn't likely to be very kind from the New Orleans Saints' 24-21 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Saints (10-3) will not, and should not, be happy about much of what happened in a loss that ended their winning streak at nine.

There wasn't much in the form of individual performance that was to be celebrated, but here we go:

OFFENSE: Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ can be counted on to give the Saints something productive every game. Against the Eagles, it was 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and seven catches for 44 yards. The touchdown was Kamara's team-leading 14th of the season (rookie tight end Adam Trautman's block that gave Kamara the edge is worth noting) and he now has scored at least 14 touchdowns in three of his four NFL seasons. As long as he gets touches, he'll eventually pop a big gainer or wind up in the end zone, or both.

DEFENSE: I'll go with defensive end Marcus Davenport, because he had a quarterback hit and two tackles after missing the last game recovering from a concussion. Davenport pushes around offensive linemen. But in reality, the Saints gave up 246 rushing yards and allowed two 100-yard rushers. There's not a lot of feel-good involved in that kind of defensive performance, and that's a fail that's shared by everyone who took defensive snaps. That's not what the Saints have been about and they likely won't be allowing it to happen again anytime soon, but it happened Sunday against the Eagles and it was alarming.