Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Presented by

Demario Davis led defensive charge that produced two stops in end zone for New Orleans Saints in victory over Atlanta

Taysom Hill has career highs in pass completions and attempts, rushing yards and attempts

Dec 06, 2020 at 06:21 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_067
Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Atlanta – A season sweep of the Atlanta Falcons was what the New Orleans Saints wanted, and a season sweep is what the Saints (10-2) have, courtesy of a 21-16 victory on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It wasn't totally complete, but it was enough to enable the Saints to win their ninth straight game, to maintain the No. 1 seed in the NFC and, most importantly, to lock up a playoff berth. There were several performances of significance along the way.

OFFENSE: ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has to learn to hang on to the football. Playing the most important position (quarterback) on offense means that he has to be the most cognizant of making sure the ball is secure. So three fumbles – he was credited with one that probably belonged to running back Alvin Kamara, who didn't cleanly field a pitch – on Sunday was three too many. And losing one, with the team second-and-goal from the Atlanta 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, is one too many lost. Even if Coach Sean Payton didn't like the play call, Hill still has to be careful with the ball and if we add in three more lost fumbles this season, that's totally unacceptable. But, saying all that, the man was a force against the Falcons for the second time in three weeks. Hill finished with career highs in completions (27) and attempts (37), for 232 yards, and threw the first two touchdowns of his career, with no interceptions. Then, he had career highs in rushing attempts (14) and yards (83), including a career-long 43-yard run. He'll clean up the ball security; otherwise, he showed that if an opponent is daring him to make plays from the pocket, he's more than capable.

DEFENSE: I'm not sure what else complimentary can be said about ﻿Demario Davis﻿. The argument for him being the best linebacker in the league keeps gaining traction because Davis keeps producing games like Sunday's, when he finished with a team-high nine tackles (two for losses) and a quarterback hit. He's impactful, to say the least. He and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson combined to make one of the game's biggest plays in the fourth quarter: Atlanta, trailing 21-16 and facing third-and-2 from the Saints' 13 with 1:42 left, went with a Todd Gurley run to the left. CJGJ knifed through to make first contact, but after he didn't get Gurley to the turf, Davis cleaned up and took down Gurley for a 7-yard loss. Matt Ryan threw incomplete in the end zone on the next play (cornerback P.J. Williams and safety Marcus Williams on the collaborative cover) and the Saints made another end zone bat down as time expired on Atlanta's final drive. Davis is the centerpiece of New Orleans' defense, and he continues to show up big in the biggest moments.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Tommylee Lewis did what a punt returner is supposed to do Sunday: He caught the ball and didn't allow any leaky yardage (punt hits the turf and rolls an extra 10 yards). He cleanly fielded three punts, had 17 yards in returns and didn't do anything to hurt his team. His job sounds easy, but he hadn't played this season and practice reps are different than game reps.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Falcons Week 13 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Reed Mackey/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_045
23 / 55
Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Reed Mackey/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Reed Mackey/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Reed Mackey/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Reed Mackey/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_044
28 / 55
Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_048
29 / 55
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_043
32 / 55
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_040
33 / 55
Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Reed Mackey/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_042
35 / 55
Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week13_Saints_Falcons_20201206_041
36 / 55
Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
41 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
42 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
43 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
47 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
48 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
49 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
50 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
51 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
52 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
53 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
54 / 55

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
Get FREE delivery when the Saints win.
55 / 55

Get FREE delivery when the Saints win.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Latavius Murray, offensive line grind down Denver's defense in New Orleans Saints' 31-3 victory

Murray had 124 of team's 229 rushing yards
news

Taysom Hill leads offense, defense builds formidable wall in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

Hill ran for two touchdowns, defense totaled eight sacks
news

Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson spearhead New Orleans Saints defense that shut down San Francisco in 27-13 victory

Alvin Kamara led offense, Marquez Callaway recovered two fumbles on special teams
news

New Orleans Saints units collectively stand out in 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay

Everyone plays their part as Saints sweep season series against Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints benefit from several clutch performances in overtime victory over Chicago

Brees and Kamara lead offense, Lattimore and Jenkins spearhead defense, Lutz and Harris come up big on special teams
news

Drew Brees excellent throughout, Marcus Davenport comes up with big sack in New Orleans Saints victory against Panthers

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes, Davenport's first sack of season knocks Carolina out of FG range
news

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has most productive game as a New Orleans Saint in victory over Chargers

Marquez Callaway proves to be productive returner
news

Next men step up for New Orleans Saints in 35-29 victory over Detroit

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith, cornerback Patrick Robinson produce big plays
news

Alvin Kamara shows he can carry heavy load for New Orleans Saints offense in loss to Green Bay

Fourth-year running back had 197 yards and two touchdowns on 19 touches in 37-30 loss
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara provides the high points in loss to Raiders

Kamara totaled 174 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns
news

Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins provides standout play for New Orleans Saints in season opener

Jenkins had interception return for touchdown, nine tackles against Tampa Bay

Advertising