Soldout July 30 'Back Together Saturday' practice to feature numerous interactive elements at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Fan amenities provided for the best fan experience at Saints Training Camp include:

Shuttle service to and from parking

Shaded seating with misters to keep cool

Food and beverage options

Post-practice autograph opportunities

Former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, who was recently selected to the Saints Hall of Fame, and former Black and Gold cornerback Keenan Lewis will sign autographs for fans. The team's mascots and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe will also visit with and take pictures with fans. Inside the practice field area, fans in attendance will receive complimentary Kona Ice snowballs. A player autograph session will follow the practice (available players will sign if weather, time, and other circumstances permit).

While all tickets have been reserved by fans for the "Back Together Saturday" practice, tickets remain available for the five additional Training Camp practices presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Aug. 2, Aug. 4, Aug. 8, and Aug.10-11. Fans can reserve up to eight tickets per practice for any of the remaining practices by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com. Fans are strongly encouraged to sign up for tickets in advance of the practices they wish to attend, as tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and seating is limited.

"We look forward to seeing our fans come support us throughout training camp these next few weeks," said New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen. "Our players are excited to compete and feed off the energy our fans provide day-in and day-out during every open practice."