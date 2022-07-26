New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has agreed to terms the following players: C Nick Martin, RB Malcolm Brown and DE Scott Patchan. In corresponding moves, the team has waived the following players: P Daniel Whelan, OL Derek Schweiger and CB Jordan Miller.

Martin, 6-4, 295, was a second round selection of the Houston Texans in 2017 out of Notre Dame. The Indianapolis native has appeared in 79 career games with 62 starts. He spent his first four seasons with the Texans (2017-2020) and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has also played in four postseason contests, making three starts, during his career.

Brown, 5-11, 225 pounds, is entering his ninth NFL season. The University of Texas product has appeared in 77 NFL games with five starts and posted 331 career rushing attempts for 1,313 yards (4.0 avg.), 12 touchdowns while adding 46 receptions for 337 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown. Brown broke into the NFL with the St. Louis Rams in 2015, played for the Los Angeles Rams (2016-2020) before spending the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins. Brown has also appeared in three postseason games during his career, picking up 44 rushing yards on 11 carries and adding two receptions for 13 yards. Brown was born in Biloxi and graduated high school in Steele, Texas.

Patchan, 6-4, 251 pounds, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022, following his collegiate career at Colorado State (2020-21) and Miami (FL) (2015-19). He was waived by the Colts on July 23.