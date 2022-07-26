Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Launch of NFL+ allows New Orleans Saints fans to watch their team all season

Mobile access to every Saints Sunday afternoon, prime-time game live

Jul 25, 2022 at 07:30 PM

A press release from the National Football League

NFL+– the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launched Monday, July 25 providing fans in the New Orleans area the best way to follow the Saints all season long.

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Saints 2022 prime time games offered through NFL+ (mobile only)

  • Thursday Night Football in Week 7(Oct. 20) vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Monday Night Football in Week 9(Nov. 7) vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Monday Night Football in Week 13(Dec. 5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

  • NFL+
  • Live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices
  • Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices
  • Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season
  • NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)
  • $4.99/month or $39.99/year
  • NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)
  • All features of NFL+
  • Full game replays across devices (ad-free)
  • Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)
  • Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)
  • $9.99/month or $79.99/year

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans select Shift4 as official payment solutions provider

Shift4 will process payments for all Saints and Pelicans ticketing transactions through an integration with SeatGeek

news

Saints announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses

Nine practices are scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Marques Colston to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints legend to join Allstate Sugar Bowl's Hall of Fame for New Orleans athletes

news

Dan Simmons to be honored at inaugural 'Awards Of Excellence' event at Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Longtime Saints head equipment manager honored from June 29-30

news

McAfee, Henderson and Mangum set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame in October

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

Jahri Evans, Reggie Bush, and Craig Heyward highlight former New Orleans Saints on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

National Football Foundation released 2023 Hall of Fame ballot

news

New Orleans Saints sign G/T Khalique Washington to three-year contract

news

Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities

Saints season ticketholders can register for up to a maximum of four tickets for the June 15 practice on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register at 1:00 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Khai Harley and Kris Richard to participate in NFL's inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

More than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects will attend various leadership development sessions

Advertising