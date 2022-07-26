Launch of NFL+ allows New Orleans Saints fans to watch their team all season

A press release from the National Football League

NFL+– the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launched Monday, July 25 providing fans in the New Orleans area the best way to follow the Saints all season long.

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Saints 2022 prime time games offered through NFL+ (mobile only)

Thursday Night Football in Week 7 (Oct. 20) vs. Arizona Cardinals

(Oct. 20) vs. Arizona Cardinals Monday Night Football in Week 9 (Nov. 7) vs. Baltimore Ravens

(Nov. 7) vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday Night Football in Week 13(Dec. 5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

NFL+

Live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

$4.99/month or $39.99/year