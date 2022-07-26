Dennis Allen poised to enter first training camp as New Orleans Saints head coach

Q: There's been a lot of talk about the new receivers' room. How do you feel about the room?

Allen: I feel real good about it. Health is going to have a big factor in that, but yet, we have a lot of weapons in that room now. And so, now it's really about getting that cohesiveness with the quarterback and the receivers all being on the same page, getting the timing and the rhythm down and just getting those reps together. Because with Mike (Thomas) having missed a lot of time and Jarvis (Landry) being new and Chris Olave being new, there's still a lot of newness to that that we've got to work through.

Q: How comfortable do you feel with Jameis Winston at quarterback? It's his third year in the system, his familiarity is high.

Allen: I feel real good about it. I think Jameis has worked extremely hard to get himself ready physically, mentally, emotionally. I think he's done a great job of that. He had a year to sit under Drew (Brees), he had last year where there was a little bit of a training camp battle and he had half a season, and this year he's kind of going in with the starting quarterback position and I think he's operated that way throughout the offseason. And I'm excited about seeing what he can do.

Q: How were you able to help this defense transform, from 2015 to now, where the defense has become the strength of this team?

Allen: No. 1, I think we clearly identified exactly what we're looking for, and then we found the players that fit that scheme and we're multiple enough within our scheme that we can kind of tweak some things to allow our guys to do the things that they do really well. Rather than, we're just drafting football players and then we're trying to fit a scheme around that, we kind of clearly identified: This is the type of scheme that we want to run, these are the type of players that we want within that scheme. And then, the scheme is multiple enough that we can tweak within a bigger parameter. And then, it's really just about mind-set and culture. You preach messages over and over and over, and you get the right guys in here that buy into it. (But) nobody's any good without a lot of really good players, and we've got a lot of really good players.

Q: How difficult is it to find the "multiple" players?