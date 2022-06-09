McAfee, Henderson and Mangum set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame in October

McAfee, 5-10, 193, played 10 seasons in two stints with the Saints from 1991-93 and 2000-06 after being drafted in the sixth round (154th overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Mississippi College. Hailed as one of the top special teams performers of his era, McAfee recorded 210 career special teams tackles, including 115 between 2000-06 during his second Saints stint, ranked fourth in the NFL during that time span. He added two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries on coverage units as a Saint. A 2002 PFWA All-NFL and Pro Bowl selection, McAfee played for three of the club's division champion teams and has been affiliated with the team for all nine, including the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV Championship campaign. He played in 194 games during his 15-year career, including 122 contests with New Orleans, ranking 20th on the club's all-time games played list at the time of his retirement. For his career, McAfee carried 304 times for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 211 yards and returned 119 kickoffs for 2,422 yards.

McAfee first came onto the scene in 1991 as a rookie, not playing in a contest until midseason but finishing as the leading rusher for the NFC West champions, carrying 109 times for 494 yards (4.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. In 1992 and 1993, McAfee provided valuable depth at running back, but also received his first extensive NFL experience on special teams, returning 47 kickoffs for 973 yards (20.7 avg.) and adding two coverage stops. McAfee played for the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1994-99, where he established himself as one of the league's top special teams players with 88 stops, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt recovery. McAfee returned to the Saints in Week Six of the 2000 season and made an immediate impact on special teams in 12 regular season games en route to the team's first division title since 1991 and first playoff berth since 1992, carrying 40 yards on a fake punt, recording 11 tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble. In 2002, McAfee was selected to the Pro Bowl, forcing an interception on a punt play in the end zone in overtime of the season opener at Tampa Bay and added 16 tackles on the season and one forced fumble. In 2004 (26) and 2005 (30), McAfee led the team in special teams tackles, handling kickoff return duties in 2005. In 2006 in his final season, he played in four games for the NFC South division champions, recorded four stops and had a six-yard rushing touchdown in his final NFL appearance in the regular season finale vs. Carolina.