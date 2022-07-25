Five players to watch entering 2022 New Orleans Saints Training Camp

Left tackle Trevor Penning:

New Orleans won't rush Trevor Penning into the lineup at left tackle; it has veteran James Hurst as insurance against being forced to play Penning early. But the Saints made him a first-round pick (No. 19 overall) for a reason, and the reason is that the franchise foresees him as its starter at left tackle. It's a huge responsibility, and not just because it's a premier position; the guy who vacated the spot as a free agent, Terron Armstead, was one of the best left tackles in the game when healthy. Penning's on-the-job training will continue in training camp as he hones the nuances of the spot, and it'll help that he'll be under the duress of live reps against high-caliber defensive ends. That should accelerate his growth. He won't have anything handed to him, but he wouldn't have been drafted where he was if New Orleans didn't believe he would earn it.