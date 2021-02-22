Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 2/22/21

"This one is a tougher read because the Saints have some questions that will be answered in free agency. The secondary is littered with holes at the moment, and inside linebacker requires some attention. (Missouri's Nick Bolton could be someone to watch.) And who will be under center? All that aside, Mayfield makes sense. New Orleans has found success in taking linemen early, as it did with Cesar Ruiz last April, Erik McCoy in the second round in 2019 and Ryan Ramczyk at the tail end of Round 1 in 2017. I like Mayfield in rotation inside as a rookie and then sliding back to his natural position outside at tackle in 2022 if the Saints aren't able to return both Ramczyk and Terron Armstead after next season. His power would help open lanes for running back Alvin Kamara."