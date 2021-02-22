Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 2/22/21

Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out who the experts think the New Orleans Saints will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.
ESPN Todd McShay's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Todd McShay has the Saints drafting:
"This one is a tougher read because the Saints have some questions that will be answered in free agency. The secondary is littered with holes at the moment, and inside linebacker requires some attention. (Missouri's Nick Bolton could be someone to watch.) And who will be under center? All that aside, Mayfield makes sense. New Orleans has found success in taking linemen early, as it did with Cesar Ruiz last April, Erik McCoy in the second round in 2019 and Ryan Ramczyk at the tail end of Round 1 in 2017. I like Mayfield in rotation inside as a rookie and then sliding back to his natural position outside at tackle in 2022 if the Saints aren't able to return both Ramczyk and Terron Armstead after next season. His power would help open lanes for running back Alvin Kamara."
Updated 2/9/21
ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Mel Kiper Jr. has the Saints drafting:
"It's really hard to project what the Saints are going to do because their offseason is in flux. They don't have any salary-cap space to make moves. These are of some of their pending free agents: Marcus Williams, Trey Hendrickson, Jameis Winston, Jared Cook, Sheldon Rankins and P.J. Williams. And then there's the Drew Brees dilemma, as the 42-year-old quarterback could retire. Moehrig, the top safety in my rankings, would be the successor to 33-year-old Malcolm Jenkins. He had six interceptions over the past two seasons. Again, though, this pick is more about projecting for the Saints' current needs, which could be very different in April."
Updated 2/7/21
CBS Ryan Wilson 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"There's not much depth behind Michael Thomas and Toney has the type of after-the-catch abilities to thrive in a Sean Payton offense."
Updated 2/22/21
More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts
NBC Sports Adam Hermann's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
"It's just too easy. As Drew Brees steps into retirement, the Saints finally realize the Taysom Hill experiment was a failure and decide to draft an actual quarterback."
Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/22/21)
Bleacher Report Brad Gagnon's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
"It would be nearly impossible for the New Orleans Saints to keep both Trey Hendrickson and Marcus Williams, and it will be very difficult to keep even one of the two standout impending free-agent defenders. Doing so would almost certainly mean the end of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins' tenure in New Orleans, but that might be the case regardless."
Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/22/21)
NFL.com Analyst Bucky Brooks' 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
"Marcus Williams is a pending free agent and while Malcolm Jenkins is an iron man, he can't play forever. The Saints add a needed young piece at safety in Moehrig."
Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/1/21)