2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Wide receivers
Kawaan Baker is entering his second as a wide receiver/special teams player. He played in two games in 2021 with no catches.
Marquez Callaway, an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, produced a considerable amount during the 2021 season, leading the team in yards (698), targets (84) and touchdowns (six). Callaway, 6-foot-2 Tennessee product, looks to continue his efficiency on the field while learning alongside veteran receivers.
Nicholls State standout Dai'Jean Dixon joins the team as an undrafted free agent. For the second time throughout his college career Dixon capped off his senior season with more than 1,000 yards receiving. He also led the team in touchdowns (eight) and receptions (71).
The 5-foot-6 speedster Deonte Harty returns for his fourth season in New Orleans. His 2021 campaign consisted of 36 receptions for 570 yards and three touchdowns. The highlight of his 2021 season came against Dallas with a 72-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.
Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry returned home ahead of the 2022 season. The LSU product will join his third team while entering his ninth season in the NFL. After a start and stop year, due to a minor MCL sprain that held up the beginning of his season, Landry managed 12 starts and was able to finish out the season for the Cleveland Browns. Although battling injury, the 5-foot-10, 202 pound target still led the team in receptions (52) and yards per game (47.5).
Kirk Merritt enters his first year with the Saints after spending parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins. He has played in three career games.
Ohio State standout Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall in the 2022 Draft and was the third receiver taken off the board behind Drake London (Falcons) and college teammate Garrett Wilson (Jets). In his senior season, he posted 936 receiving yards while leading the team with 13 touchdowns. The explosive 6-foot-1 receiver ranks third in school history in receptions at 176.
In his senior season Rashid Shaheed led Weber State in receptions (39), yards (695) and touchdowns (four). The dual-threat player also excelled as a return specialist where he returned 15 punts for 146 yards and brought back 22 kickoffs for 640 yards.
New Orleans Saints wideout Tre'Quan Smith hauled in 32 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. After a consistent 2021 season, Smith has 112 receptions for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns in his four years with the Saints.
The seven-year veteran Michael Thomas sat out the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. In Thomas' last full season (2019) he led the league in receiving yards at 1,725 and set the record for receptions in a season with 149.
Kevin White was drafted seventh overall by Chicago in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Saints are the third team White has played for since entering the league and looks to fight for a roster spot in training camp.
Easop Winston Jr. spent the 2020 preseason with the Los Angeles Rams following a standout two-year career at Washington State, where he recorded 137 receptions for 1,624 yards with 19 touchdowns. He played in three games for the Saints in 2021 with one reception.