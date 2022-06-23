Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group

Jun 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Roster-Breakdown-2022-WR

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.

2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Wide receivers

No.
87
Headshot-2021-Baker-Kawaan
Kawaan Baker - Wide receiver
Baker is entering his second year with the Saints

Kawaan Baker is entering his second as a wide receiver/special teams player. He played in two games in 2021 with no catches.

Related Links

No.
1
Headshot-2021-Callaway-Marquez
Marquez Callaway - Wide receiver
Callaway enters his third season with the Saints

Marquez Callaway, an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, produced a considerable amount during the 2021 season, leading the team in yards (698), targets (84) and touchdowns (six). Callaway, 6-foot-2 Tennessee product, looks to continue his efficiency on the field while learning alongside veteran receivers.

No.
84
Dixon_Dai'Jean
Dai'Jean Dixon - Wide receiver
Dixon is entering his first season with the Saints

Nicholls State standout Dai'Jean Dixon joins the team as an undrafted free agent. For the second time throughout his college career Dixon capped off his senior season with more than 1,000 yards receiving. He also led the team in touchdowns (eight) and receptions (71).

No.
11
Headshot-2021-Harris-Deonte
Deonte Harty - Wide receiver
Harty returns for his fourth season with the Saints

The 5-foot-6 speedster Deonte Harty returns for his fourth season in New Orleans. His 2021 campaign consisted of 36 receptions for 570 yards and three touchdowns. The highlight of his 2021 season came against Dallas with a 72-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

No.
Headshot-Jarvis-Landry-2022
Jarvis Landry - Wide receiver
Landry signs a one-year deal with his hometown team this offseason

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry returned home ahead of the 2022 season. The LSU product will join his third team while entering his ninth season in the NFL. After a start and stop year, due to a minor MCL sprain that held up the beginning of his season, Landry managed 12 starts and was able to finish out the season for the Cleveland Browns. Although battling injury, the 5-foot-10, 202 pound target still led the team in receptions (52) and yards per game (47.5).

No.
85
Merritt_Kirk
Kirk Merritt - Wide Receiver
Merritt enters his first year with the Saints

Kirk Merritt enters his first year with the Saints after spending parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins. He has played in three career games.

No.
12
Olave_Chris
Chris Olave - Wide Receiver
Olave joins the Saints as their 11th overall draft pick

Ohio State standout Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall in the 2022 Draft and was the third receiver taken off the board behind Drake London (Falcons) and college teammate Garrett Wilson (Jets). In his senior season, he posted 936 receiving yards while leading the team with 13 touchdowns. The explosive 6-foot-1 receiver ranks third in school history in receptions at 176.

No.
89
Shaheed_Rashid
Rashid Shaheed - Wide Receiver
Shaheed was signed as an undrafted free agent

In his senior season Rashid Shaheed led Weber State in receptions (39), yards (695) and touchdowns (four). The dual-threat player also excelled as a return specialist where he returned 15 punts for 146 yards and brought back 22 kickoffs for 640 yards.

No.
10
Headshot-2021-Smith_TreQuan
Tre'Quan Smith - Wide receiver
Smith enters his fifth season with the Saints

New Orleans Saints wideout Tre'Quan Smith hauled in 32 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. After a consistent 2021 season, Smith has 112 receptions for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns in his four years with the Saints.

No.
13
CP-Michael-Thomas-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Michael Thomas - Wide receiver
The All-Pro wideout enters his sixth season with Saints

The seven-year veteran Michael Thomas sat out the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. In Thomas' last full season (2019) he led the league in receiving yards at 1,725 and set the record for receptions in a season with 149.

No.
17
Kevin-White-Headshot-2021
Kevin White - Wide Receiver
White returns for his second year with the Saints

Kevin White was drafted seventh overall by Chicago in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Saints are the third team White has played for since entering the league and looks to fight for a roster spot in training camp.

No.
18
Headshot-2021-Winston-Jr_Easop
Easop Winston Jr. - Wide receiver
Winston returns for his second year on the Saints

Easop Winston Jr. spent the 2020 preseason with the Los Angeles Rams following a standout two-year career at Washington State, where he recorded 137 receptions for 1,624 yards with 19 touchdowns. He played in three games for the Saints in 2021 with one reception.

Related Content

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Tight ends

Coach Dennis Allen has Taysom Hill focusing on tight end

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

He has appeared in five games in the past three seasons

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints have versatility in backfield

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston is back as the team's starter

news

Jameis Winston working tirelessly to return to form at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'Just ready to get taken off the leash'

news

Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Wednesday, June 15

Chris Olave turns in the Play of the Day

news

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sticks with what has worked

'Nothing crazy, no secret recipe, just hard work and consistency'

news

New Orleans Saints get kick-start with healthy Wil Lutz

'One of of the issues that we had last year is that we didn't kick it through the uprights as many times as we needed to'

news

Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Tuesday, June 14

Team had 100 percent attendance

news

Trevor Penning leaning into technical aspects of playing offensive tackle with New Orleans Saints

'You didn't need it in college. You were more physically gifted than a lot of them'

news

Quarterback Andy Dalton prepared to excel in his role with New Orleans Saints

'I'm here to help out in any way'

Advertising