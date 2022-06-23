2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry returned home ahead of the 2022 season. The LSU product will join his third team while entering his ninth season in the NFL. After a start and stop year, due to a minor MCL sprain that held up the beginning of his season, Landry managed 12 starts and was able to finish out the season for the Cleveland Browns. Although battling injury, the 5-foot-10, 202 pound target still led the team in receptions (52) and yards per game (47.5).