New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry brings the juice to OTAs too

"He understands how to get open, and he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands"

Jun 02, 2022 at 03:32 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-2022-OTAs-week-2-day-3-0036
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry prepares to make the catch at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

"Juice" is more than appropriate, because Jarvis Landry packs plenty of it with him.

Maybe it's a catch in traffic, where the nine-year veteran makes two or three defenders swipe air within a 2-yard radius. Or, maybe, it's a one-handed snag against a defender who's holding his other arm – and a few blistery words after the snatch to educate the aforementioned defender.

The receiver is in the process of finding his comfort zone with the New Orleans Saints, and the benefits appear to be obvious even in OTAs.

"He looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "He's really good in transition in and out of the route. The top of the route is really pretty good with him. He understands how to get open, and then he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands once he's got it. I think he was a really good addition for us and I'm anxious to really kind of get going with him."

Landry last season had career lows in games played (12), receptions (52), receiving yards (570) and receiving touchdowns (two). But he was slowed by a knee sprain, which, by the looks of it Thursday, no longer is much of an issue.

"I'm just getting my feet back under me, trying to get an understanding of the playbook so I can play a little bit faster," he said. "But those things will come with reps. We've got a couple of weeks here before we close out, and then that continues on into training camp and the season. I'll be ready."

Landry, who starred at Lutcher High and LSU, said it has been a breath of fresh air to return to Louisiana and play for his home NFL team after beginning his career in Miami and Cleveland.

"To be back home, to be around the culture that's already been set here in New Orleans, the leadership that's here already," he said. "Obviously, we all need to stay healthy so we can have a chance to do what we set out to do."

He also has embraced his role as a teacher in the receivers' room. First-round pick Chris Olave, who played at Ohio State and watched Landry play for the Browns from 2018-21, has been a willing student.

"I feel like working with him, it doesn't get any better than that," Olave said. "Just learning from him every day, what he brings to the table, watching him work every day. I feel like it's helping me, making me get better.

"He was one of the best in the league (in Cleveland). I always liked his style of play, how he used his strengths to work against defenders. I always watched him, when he was in Miami, too. I like his game."

Part of his game is the fire – the juice – on display Thursday during the closing workout of the Saints' second set of OTAs.

"I'm gonna be who I am," Landry said. "I'm going to run great routes and then catch the football and make things happen with it, block for my teammates. That's just who I am.

"I'm always going to be me. I'm very competitive. I'm not really a trash talker but if it gets there, it gets there."

Wherever it goes, Landry figures he's packing enough to handle it.

Photos: Saints participate in 2022 OTA practice | June 2, 2022

New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry speaks to offensive assistant D.J. Williams during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry speaks to offensive assistant D.J. Williams during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye high-fives a coach at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye high-fives a coach at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz looks on at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz looks on at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive players huddle during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints offensive players huddle during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton calls the play at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton calls the play at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael talks to his quarterbacks at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael talks to his quarterbacks at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to receive a snap at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to receive a snap at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston drops back for a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston drops back for a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints players celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston calls for the snap at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston calls for the snap at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave runs after a catch at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave runs after a catch at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton drop back for passes as receiver Tre'Quan Smith runs a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton drop back for passes as receiver Tre'Quan Smith runs a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry prepares to catch a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry prepares to catch a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith completes a run at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith completes a run at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields practices defensive schemes at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields practices defensive schemes at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Paulson Adebo and DaMarcus Fields wait for a defensive drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Paulson Adebo and DaMarcus Fields wait for a defensive drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry prepares to make the catch at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry prepares to make the catch at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave practices shaking off the defender at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave practices shaking off the defender at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry talks to a teammate at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry talks to a teammate at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Kirk Merritt prepares to catch a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Kirk Merritt prepares to catch a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo runs during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo runs during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to run a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to run a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway takes direction from receivers Tre'Quan Smith and Jarvis Landry on a route at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway takes direction from receivers Tre'Quan Smith and Jarvis Landry on a route at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Alontae Taylor holds a bag during a defensive drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints safety Alontae Taylor holds a bag during a defensive drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry practices evading a defender at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry practices evading a defender at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave gears up to catch a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave gears up to catch a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry stretches and smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry stretches and smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington runs around a coach during a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington runs around a coach during a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave gets a running start for a pass at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave gets a running start for a pass at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry runs toward a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry runs toward a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry runs toward a pass at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry runs toward a pass at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers Kevin White and Dai'Jean Dixon catch passes at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receivers Kevin White and Dai'Jean Dixon catch passes at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston Jr. run a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receivers Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston Jr. run a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive players huddle up at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints offensive players huddle up at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers Chris Olave and Marquez Callaway run a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receivers Chris Olave and Marquez Callaway run a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers huddle at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receivers huddle at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receivers talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis WInston prepares to receive a snap from center Erik McCoy at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis WInston prepares to receive a snap from center Erik McCoy at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston talks to a coach during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston talks to a coach during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linemen Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, and Trevor Penning line up at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linemen Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, and Trevor Penning line up at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Marquez Callaway celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Marquez Callaway celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry greets a coach during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry greets a coach during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen motivates the team during stretches at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen motivates the team during stretches at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston stretches out during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston stretches out during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner and Eric Wilson get ready for a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner and Eric Wilson get ready for a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players huddle at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints players huddle at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen motivates his players during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen motivates his players during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
