New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry brings the juice to OTAs too

"Juice" is more than appropriate, because Jarvis Landry packs plenty of it with him.

Maybe it's a catch in traffic, where the nine-year veteran makes two or three defenders swipe air within a 2-yard radius. Or, maybe, it's a one-handed snag against a defender who's holding his other arm – and a few blistery words after the snatch to educate the aforementioned defender.

The receiver is in the process of finding his comfort zone with the New Orleans Saints, and the benefits appear to be obvious even in OTAs.

"He looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "He's really good in transition in and out of the route. The top of the route is really pretty good with him. He understands how to get open, and then he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands once he's got it. I think he was a really good addition for us and I'm anxious to really kind of get going with him."

Landry last season had career lows in games played (12), receptions (52), receiving yards (570) and receiving touchdowns (two). But he was slowed by a knee sprain, which, by the looks of it Thursday, no longer is much of an issue.