New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry brings the juice to OTAs too

"Juice" is more than appropriate, because Jarvis Landry packs plenty of it with him.
Maybe it's a catch in traffic, where the nine-year veteran makes two or three defenders swipe air within a 2-yard radius. Or, maybe, it's a one-handed snag against a defender who's holding his other arm – and a few blistery words after the snatch to educate the aforementioned defender.
The receiver is in the process of finding his comfort zone with the New Orleans Saints, and the benefits appear to be obvious even in OTAs.
"He looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "He's really good in transition in and out of the route. The top of the route is really pretty good with him. He understands how to get open, and then he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands once he's got it. I think he was a really good addition for us and I'm anxious to really kind of get going with him."
Landry last season had career lows in games played (12), receptions (52), receiving yards (570) and receiving touchdowns (two). But he was slowed by a knee sprain, which, by the looks of it Thursday, no longer is much of an issue.
"I'm just getting my feet back under me, trying to get an understanding of the playbook so I can play a little bit faster," he said. "But those things will come with reps. We've got a couple of weeks here before we close out, and then that continues on into training camp and the season. I'll be ready."
Landry, who starred at Lutcher High and LSU, said it has been a breath of fresh air to return to Louisiana and play for his home NFL team after beginning his career in Miami and Cleveland.
"To be back home, to be around the culture that's already been set here in New Orleans, the leadership that's here already," he said. "Obviously, we all need to stay healthy so we can have a chance to do what we set out to do."
He also has embraced his role as a teacher in the receivers' room. First-round pick Chris Olave, who played at Ohio State and watched Landry play for the Browns from 2018-21, has been a willing student.
"I feel like working with him, it doesn't get any better than that," Olave said. "Just learning from him every day, what he brings to the table, watching him work every day. I feel like it's helping me, making me get better.
"He was one of the best in the league (in Cleveland). I always liked his style of play, how he used his strengths to work against defenders. I always watched him, when he was in Miami, too. I like his game."
Part of his game is the fire – the juice – on display Thursday during the closing workout of the Saints' second set of OTAs.
"I'm gonna be who I am," Landry said. "I'm going to run great routes and then catch the football and make things happen with it, block for my teammates. That's just who I am.
"I'm always going to be me. I'm very competitive. I'm not really a trash talker but if it gets there, it gets there."
Wherever it goes, Landry figures he's packing enough to handle it.
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.