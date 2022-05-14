Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

May 14, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Saints Rookie Minicamp 2022 | Day 2 Practice

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
1 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
2 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
3 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
4 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
5 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
6 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
7 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
8 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
9 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
10 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
11 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
12 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
13 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
14 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
15 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
16 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
17 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
18 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
19 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
20 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
21 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
22 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
23 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
24 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
25 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
26 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
27 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
28 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
29 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
30 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
31 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
32 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
33 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
34 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
35 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
36 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
37 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
38 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
39 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
40 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
41 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
42 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
43 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
44 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
45 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
46 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
47 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
48 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
49 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
50 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
51 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
52 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
53 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
54 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
55 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
56 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
57 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
58 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
59 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
60 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
61 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
62 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
63 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
64 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
65 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
66 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
67 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
68 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
69 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
70 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
71 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
72 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
73 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
74 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
75 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
76 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
77 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
78 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
79 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
80 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
81 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
82 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
83 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
84 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
85 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
86 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
87 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
88 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
89 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
90 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
91 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
92 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
93 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
94 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
95 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
96 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
97 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
98 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
99 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
100 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
101 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
102 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
103 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
104 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
105 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
106 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
107 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
108 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
109 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
110 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
111 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
112 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
113 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
114 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
115 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
116 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
117 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
118 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
119 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
120 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
121 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
122 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
123 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
124 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
125 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
126 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
127 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
128 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
129 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
130 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
131 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.
132 / 132

New Orleans Saints players attended Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp afternoon workouts with a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 14, 2022.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The exposure has been brief but so far, Chris Olave has played to form.

That's a good thing.

In his second day on the field with the New Orleans Saints, during Saturday's rookie minicamp, Olave, the first of the Saints' two first-round draft picks (No. 11 overall), fit in as expected of the player that New Orleans traded up to get, from No. 16.

"Same things that we saw on tape," Coach Dennis Allen said. "A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner. And ultimately he's the type of character person that we wanted to bring into the building, and I think that's as important as anything."

"That's huge coming from the head coach," Olave said. "They believe in me, they see a lot in me but I feel like I can keep getting better and better. I feel like I haven't reached my potential yet at the NFL level. It's just my second day, so I'm ready to keep getting better."

Along with the desired character comes the needed production: In Olave's senior season at Ohio State, he caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 touchdowns at Ohio State are a school record.

Olave said processing the information given so far has gone smoothly.

"As the playbook goes, I feel like I'm good with the playbook," he said. "I feel like that comes to me easy and once I read it on the field and get it through walkthroughs, I feel like I'm good."

He also is prepared to enhance his reputation as a receiver who avoids drops.

"That's something I take pride in," he said. "As a receiver you don't want to drop the ball at all, and I carry myself in that I don't want to drop any passes. If I drop a pass, that's going to haunt me the whole day and even into the next day. That's what I pride myself in, I don't want to put nothin' on the ground. That's how you build a quarterback's trust."

Related Links

HONEY FIT IS SWEET: In Allen's first public comments since safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with the Saints, he acknowledged Mathieu's extensive charitable and mentoring contributions and said Mathieu should be a good fit with the Saints.

"He's here because he's a really good football player," Allen said of the three-time All-Pro. "He's a play-maker. We feel like he's still got a lot of good football left in him and we feel like he's got some of the leadership qualities that maybe we lose out on when we lose a guy like Malcolm Jenkins (to retirement). So I think that was important to be able to get a guy like that."

Mathieu's versatility also provides a bonus, Allen said.

"It just allows us to be a little bit more multiple. I think it allows us to hold our disguises a little bit better. I like the versatility of having guys that can play both in the front and in the back end."

Related Content

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints wanted to collect two first-round picks in this year's draft

'I think it's an opportunity to get a really good player a year before we would get him ordinarily'

news

New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston provided the right numbers for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen

Team agrees to terms with Andy Dalton to be Winston's backup

news

New Orleans Saints receive two compensatory picks for 2022 NFL Draft

Picks 98, 101 overall give Saints seven picks in upcoming draft

news

New Orleans Saints add Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore to coaching staff

Three new additions to Dennis Allen's coaching staff

news

Craig Robertson enjoyed his NFL career, and it was evident

"I treated it like it was supposed to be fun"

news

Dennis Allen looks at bigger picture for New Orleans Saints at NFL Combine

'I'm watching all the offensive guys. I think that's probably the biggest difference'

news

New Orleans Saints announce hiring of Matt Rhea as Director of Sports Science

Rhea spent the past two seasons at the University of Alabama as the director of sport science

news

New Orleans Saints keeping Jameis Winston in mind as possible starter in 2022

Mickey Loomis: 'Jameis is certainly an option for us and hopefully we're an option for him'

news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 coordinators, coaching staff promotions and addition of offensive line coach Doug Marrone and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns

Pete Carmichael offensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard co-defensive coordinators, Darren Rizzi special teams coordinator

Advertising