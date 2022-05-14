Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

The exposure has been brief but so far, Chris Olave has played to form.

That's a good thing.

In his second day on the field with the New Orleans Saints, during Saturday's rookie minicamp, Olave, the first of the Saints' two first-round draft picks (No. 11 overall), fit in as expected of the player that New Orleans traded up to get, from No. 16.

"Same things that we saw on tape," Coach Dennis Allen said. "A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner. And ultimately he's the type of character person that we wanted to bring into the building, and I think that's as important as anything."

"That's huge coming from the head coach," Olave said. "They believe in me, they see a lot in me but I feel like I can keep getting better and better. I feel like I haven't reached my potential yet at the NFL level. It's just my second day, so I'm ready to keep getting better."

Along with the desired character comes the needed production: In Olave's senior season at Ohio State, he caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 touchdowns at Ohio State are a school record.

Olave said processing the information given so far has gone smoothly.

"As the playbook goes, I feel like I'm good with the playbook," he said. "I feel like that comes to me easy and once I read it on the field and get it through walkthroughs, I feel like I'm good."

He also is prepared to enhance his reputation as a receiver who avoids drops.