New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

May 15, 2022 at 01:18 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Jarvis Landry. Check out Jarvis in action with the LSU Tigers, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns during his career.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Jarvis Landry

# WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: LSU

Landry, 5-11, 196, was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University. In eight seasons with the Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, Landry has appeared in 123 career regular season games with 113 starts, recording 688 receptions for 7,598 yards (11.0 avg.) with 37 touchdowns along with 23 grabs for 214 yards (9.3 avg.) with two touchdowns in three postseason contests with two starts. Landry has also rushed for 239 yards on 40 attempts with five touchdowns and completed six-of-nine passes for 146 yards with one touchdown in the regular season, as well as making an impact on special teams, returning 96 punts for 867 yards (9.0 avg.) with one touchdown and bringing back 50 kickoffs for 1,292 yards (25.8 avg.). The former Lutcher High School standout was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-19.

In 2021, Landry started all 12 games he appeared in, recording 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards on six attempts for a career-high two rushing touchdowns. Despite missing five games early in the season with a knee injury, Landry returned to lead the Browns in receptions and ranked second on the team in receiving yardage.

Since entering the NFL in 2014, Landry ranks second in yards after the catch (3,508), fourth in receptions (688), eighth in first down receptions (394) and ninth in receiving yards (7,598) among all active players. The five-time Pro Bowler is also the only player in NFL history to record at least 70 receptions in each of his first seven NFL seasons.

In three seasons in Baton Rouge, Landry played in 40 career games with 12 starts for the Tigers, finishing his collegiate career with 137 receptions for 1,809 yards (13.2 average) and 15 touchdowns while adding 87 yards on five kickoff returns and 38 yards on three punt returns.

Meet the Team Photos: Jarvis Landry joins the New Orleans Saints

