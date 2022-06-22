2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Tight ends

After playing quarterback the past four seasons, Taysom Hill will be used primarily as a tight end, according to head coach Dennis Allen. In a receiving role last season, Hill caught four passes for 52 yards, though he was primarily used as a quarterback (78 of 134 for 978 yards and four touchdowns plus 374 rushing yards on 70 carries). Hill's best receiving season was in 2019 where he had 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns. Allen said at the end of minicamp he views Hill as a weapon, meaning he could still see some snaps at quarterback.