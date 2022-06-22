2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Tight ends

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Tight ends
Tight end Brandon Dillon is entering his fourth year in the NFL, but this will be his first season in New Orleans after signing as a free agent in the offseason. Appearing in only five total games over the last three seasons, Dillon is hoping to expand his role and be a contributor in New Orleans.
After playing quarterback the past four seasons, Taysom Hill will be used primarily as a tight end, according to head coach Dennis Allen. In a receiving role last season, Hill caught four passes for 52 yards, though he was primarily used as a quarterback (78 of 134 for 978 yards and four touchdowns plus 374 rushing yards on 70 carries). Hill's best receiving season was in 2019 where he had 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns. Allen said at the end of minicamp he views Hill as a weapon, meaning he could still see some snaps at quarterback.
Tight end J.P. Holtz signed with New Orleans in the offseason after three years as a member of the Chicago Bears. He is used primarily as a blocking tight end, but has capable hands if the ball is thrown his way.
Juwan Johnson is entering his third season with the Saints following a career year in 2021. He played in 14 games and totaled 13 catches for 159 yards and four touchdowns.
Dylan Soehner is entering his second season with the Saints. He is used primarily on special teams, and he is still in the process of rehabbing an injury. He has been placed on the PUP list.
Lucas Krull was signed as an undrafted free agent in the offseason, making him one of the many rookies pushing for a spot. He had 38 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns last season for Pittsburgh. He also has experience on special teams, which is where he may find a decent amount of playing time.
Adam Trautman had his most productive NFL season in 2021. He had 27 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
The seven-year veteran was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with their third-round (94th overall) choice in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Nick Vannett only played in seven games in 2021, posting 133 yards and a touchdown on nine catches. He will be looking to expand his role with the team in 2022.
Kahale Warring enters his second year in the NFL, but it is his first with New Orleans. Last year, he was a member of the Houston Texans where he had three receptions for 35 yards, but was a productive piece of their special teams unit.