New Orleans Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

Dillon, 6 feet 5, 250 pounds, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Marian. He has appeared in five games in the past three seasons and recorded one reception for six yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 29, 2020. The Flora, Ind., native played in one regular season contest for Minnesota in 2021, also spending 13 weeks on the team's practice squad and the final two weeks of the season on the New York Jets practice squad.