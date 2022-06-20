Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston is back as the team's starter

Jun 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.

2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Quarterback

Ian Book
Book is entering his second season in the NFL.

Saints quarterback Ian Book got his first taste of NFL action in a regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at home last season. New Orleans had multiple linemen and offensive players out for the matchup due to a mix of Covid-19 and injuries. Book put up 135 yards and two interceptions on 12 completions in 20 attempts.

Andy Dalton
Dalton was signed to New Orleans in the offseason.

Quarterback Andy Dalton was signed to New Orleans during the offseason. Dalton competed for a starting job with Justin Fields in Chicago last season, leading to him playing in eight games. He completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 12-year product out of TCU has played in 152 games with 3,122 completions in 5,018 attempts for 35,279 yards and 226 touchdowns.

Jameis Winston
Winston will enter his third season with the Saints

The Saints re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal during the offseason. Winston, a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Bucs out of Florida State, is the favorite for the starting job after having success leading the team prior to an injury last season. Before tearing his ACL in October, Winston had 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions on a 59% completion rate. He has played in 83 games, with 1,665 completions for 20,982 yards and 135 touchdowns.

