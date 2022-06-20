2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

The Saints re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal during the offseason. Winston, a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Bucs out of Florida State, is the favorite for the starting job after having success leading the team prior to an injury last season. Before tearing his ACL in October, Winston had 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions on a 59% completion rate. He has played in 83 games, with 1,665 completions for 20,982 yards and 135 touchdowns.