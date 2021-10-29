Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints acquire running back Mark Ingram II from Houston Texans

Saints selected Ingram with the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft

Oct 29, 2021 at 04:45 PM
The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Oct. 29 that they have acquired running back Mark Ingram II from the Houston Texans in exchange for future considerations. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Ingram, 5 feet 9, 215 pounds, returns to New Orleans, the team that originally selected him with the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, where he was the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner. Ingram spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Saints, where he played in 106 regular season games and carried 1,321 times for 6,007 yards (4.6 avg.) with a club-record 50 touchdowns. Ingram is ranked second in franchise history in rushing yardage, needing 90 yards to surpass Deuce McAllister as the club's all-time leader. Ingram also added 228 receptions for 1,598 yards with five touchdowns, with his 7,605 total yards from scrimmage fifth in club records and his 55 total touchdowns tied for third with McAllister. In the postseason for the Saints, Ingram's carried 65 times for 277 yards (4.3 avg.) with one touchdown. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2017 and was named the club's nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award based on his community service for the team and through his Mark Ingram Foundation.

Overall in his 11-year career with New Orleans (2011-18), the Baltimore Ravens (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021), the Flint, Mich., native has carried 1,687 times for 7,618 yards (4.5 avg.) with 63 touchdowns and caught 267 passes for 1,919 yards with 10 touchdowns for 9,537 total yards from scrimmage, also being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 as a member of the Ravens. Ingram's career rushing yardage total is the highest in the NFL among current players.

