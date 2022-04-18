Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton give New Orleans Saints highly productive quarterback room

"I think the No. 1 thing was 14 and 3," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said of Winston, after New Orleans re-signed the unrestricted free agent. "He threw 14 touchdowns and three interceptions (in seven starts last season). I think that was the biggest thing that showed me that he can be our quarterback."

Winston's season was shortened with he tore his ACL in his seventh start, against Tampa Bay, his former team.

"I thought he did a great job of protecting the ball and we were 5-2 with him a starting quarterback," Allen said. "So I felt like he was a guy that gave us an opportunity to win, and so, we felt good about that.

"I thought he did a really good job with his decision-making. He protected the football, he put our team in a position to win. I think in our league, the No. 1 thing you have to do is figure out how not to lose games before you can really figure out how to win them. I thought he did a great job of understanding the type of team that we have and putting our team in a position to win.

"I feel great about it. I think Jameis gives us some stability at the position. I thought there were a lot of things that we saw Jameis do in those first seven weeks that gave us a lot of optimism about what we can be as a team with him. So we're excited about that moving forward."

The addition of Dalton gave New Orleans an experienced backup whose career totals (148 starts, 77 victories, 35,279 yards, 226 touchdowns, four 25-touchdown passing seasons and 3,122 completions) suggest he won't be awed if or when he's called upon to play.