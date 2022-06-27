2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Defensive line
Rookie Josh Black signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent ahead of minicamp. Black played six seasons at Syracuse University where he started in 48 games. His presence was felt all across the defense where he posted eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two blocked punts over his career.
Six-year veteran Taco Charlton signed with the Saints during the 2022 offseason. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. During the 2021 season Charlton posted seven solo tackles and 18 total tackles in 11 games for the Steelers.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport played in only 11 games in the 2021 season due to a pec injury suffered against the Packers in Week 1. Davenport posted 39 tackles (21 solo) and nine sacks. Despite being injured, Davenport still finished second on the team in sacks behind veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan and added 39 tackles.
Carl Granderson suits up for his fourth year in the Black and Gold after coming off a personal best the previous year. During the 2021 season, Granderson played in 15 games (four starts) and posted 25 tackles. His three solo sacks tied him for fourth on the team. His production has been consistent and Coach Dennis Allen has said he had a good offseason.
Albert Huggins, 6 feet 2, 305 pounds, originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Clemson in 2019. Huggins spent time on the active rosters for the Philadelphia Eagles (2019) and Detroit Lions (2020). During the 2021 season, Huggins played in nine games with one start where he tallied 16 total tackles (3 solo) for the Saints.
Rookie Jordan Jackson was selected in the sixth round with the 194th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jackson spent the last four years at Air Force where he finished eighth in program history in tackles for loss. His high production during his senior year resulted in 41 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
After five years in the leagueJaleel Johnson signed with the Saints for his sixth NFL campaign. Johnson spent the greater portion of his career in Minnesota where he was drafted in the fourth round before spending last season on the Texans. During the 2021 season Johnson played in 12 games totaling 23 tackles (11 solo) with one fumble recovery.
Defensive end Cameron Jordan started in 16 regular season games in 2021, recording 59 tackles, two forced fumbles and 12.5 sacks. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led another great defense to be ranked fourth in rushing defense. Jordan was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl and was nominated for the Water Payton Man of the Year Award. Jordan ranks second in team history in sacks (107.0) behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115.0 sacks).
Tanoh Kpassagnon (pronounced Tawn-oh pass-N-yo), is a six-year veteran who was originally selected by the Chiefs in the second round (59th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Villanova. After four years on the Chiefs, Kpassagnon signed a two-year deal with the Saints. His 2021 season was cut short due to an ankle injury that placed him on injured reserve.
Defensive tackle David Onyemata started 11 games in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder recorded 34 tackles (12 solo), two sacks and one fumble recovery. He finished the season ranked fourth on defense in assisted tackles.
Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was a contributing member to the defensive line during the 2021 season. With seven games played and two starts, Roach recorded his first interception of his career against the Panthers in Week 2.
Kentavius Street was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints signed Street off of waivers after an impressive 2021 campaign. Street played all 17 games during the 2021 season with 27 tackles (14 solo) and three sacks. The four-year player out of North Carolina State is 6 feet 2 and 287 pounds.
Payton Turner was selected 28th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his four collegiate seasons, Turner notched career totals of 115 tackles (68 solo), 10 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, 10 passes defensed and one blocked punt. Turner saw some minutes during the 2021 season where he appeared in five games and recorded 12 tackles.
Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle played in all 17 games (15 starts) in the 2021 season. Tuttle notched 48 tackles (16 solo) and three pass deflections. His 31 assisted tackles ranked second among the defense behind captain Demario Davis.