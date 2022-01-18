Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Defensive end Cam Jordan turns in another standout season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee had 12.5 sacks, topped 100 sacks for career

Jan 18, 2022 at 01:36 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints DE ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ 2021 season analysis:

Jordan surpassed the 100-sack mark for his career in 2021, finishing with a team-leading 12.5 sacks and raising his career total to 107. He now is second in franchise history, trailing Rickey Jackson's 115. Jordan played in 16 of 17 games, missing the first and only game of his career due to Covid protocols in Week 14. In posting his franchise-record sixth season with at least 10 sacks, including four of the last five, the 11-year veteran totaled 8.5 sacks in the final four games. He also finished with 13 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 59 tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season, and the seventh time overall.

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan's best game of the 2021 season:

In the next-to-last game of the regular season, against Carolina in New Orleans' home finale at the Caesars Superdome, Jordan had 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and eight tackles in an 18-10 victory.

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan's best quote of the 2021 season:

“Most guys play hard, and most guys don’t quit on plays, and most guys aren’t lazy. But Cam has the ability to rush with the same energy on the 60th snap as he does on the first. That is something that there are not many people that can do that. Cam’s always been that way. And it’s that way in practice, it’s that way in games. He just wears people out, I think. I think most people are unable to match his energy, and you couple that with all the skills that he actually has as a pass rusher, and you start doing interviews about the 100th sack in a career.” Saints assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief

2021 Saints Season Photos: Cam Jordan

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising