Defensive end Cam Jordan turns in another standout season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Jordan surpassed the 100-sack mark for his career in 2021, finishing with a team-leading 12.5 sacks and raising his career total to 107. He now is second in franchise history, trailing Rickey Jackson's 115. Jordan played in 16 of 17 games, missing the first and only game of his career due to Covid protocols in Week 14. In posting his franchise-record sixth season with at least 10 sacks, including four of the last five, the 11-year veteran totaled 8.5 sacks in the final four games. He also finished with 13 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 59 tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season, and the seventh time overall.