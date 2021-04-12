New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan approaches 10-year draft anniversary

Jordan, one of the league's best all-around ends who's a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 94.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history, after registering just one as a rookie), 10 fumble recoveries, 11 forced fumbles, 50 passes defensed, 124 tackles for loss, 184 quarterback hits and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

The current longest-tenured Saint has been as durable as he has been productive (never has missed a game, with 159 starts in 160 regular-season games) and, like other standout athletes, has become synonymous with his franchise.

In his first-round class, which includes former NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt and likely Pro Football Hall of Famers Von Miller, Patrick Peterson and Julio Jones, only Jordan, Miller (Denver), Jones (Atlanta), Tyron Smith (Dallas), Jimmy Smith (Baltimore) and Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh) remain with the teams who drafted them.

For Jordan, it all tracks back to the night of April 28, 2011.

"Draft night was such an awesome situation," he said. "I had the whole family around. I had the ability to go to New York (for the draft). In Jordan fashion, I think we missed the New York Stock Exchange bit to it; we came in on time, but a little bit late.

"I remember sitting there and waiting my turn and, even before that, being in the Saints facility and talking to, at the time, defensive line coach Bill Johnson. And he was like, 'You'll never be there at 24.' Everybody had this idea that I was going top 15, I had the idea I was going top 15, and there I was at 24, waiting on the Saints to call. Appreciate that call.

"And from there, it was strictly business. You understand that you want to be drafted wherever you want to be drafted in terms of slot number, but I feel like God has a perfect plan for you. He sent me to the Saints and I've been a Saint for the last 10 years. I think (Saints coach) Sean (Payton) called and said, 'Hey, are you ready to be drafted?' I don't think I was even elated. I was more relieved. I was like, 'All, right, let's do this.' Like, it's time to go win now, it's finally time to go work."

The Saints made their due-diligence check, but wherever Jordan landed, he knew he was ready for the NFL. After a four-year career at Cal that culminated in an All-Pac 10 Conference selection his senior season (5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, four passes defensed and 62 tackles), he felt he measured up.

"The career I put together over at Cal, out of a 3-4 defense, I feel like I was always comparing myself to guys that I shared the same field with," he said. "I compared myself to (defensive tackle) Tyson Alualu – he went 10th overall (to Jacksonville) the year before and (when I was) coming into Cal, he was The Man.