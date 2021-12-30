New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is one of eight finalists for the NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, it was announced by the league Thursday, Dec. 30. The award is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
On the field of play this season, Jordan has not been penalized, while he has excelled in earning his seventh Pro Bowl selection, the most by a Saints defender. Jordan is a finalist for the award in a season where he is a first-time nominee for the honor that was created in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Jr.
This is Jordan's seventh Pro Bowl, the most selections for a defensive player in club history, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's six. In 14 games, all starts, Jordan has recorded 48 tackles (31 solo) to lead the defensive line, a club-best eight sacks for a loss of 46 yards, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles to tie for the team lead. The team's first round pick (24th overall) out of the University of California in 2011, Jordan is coming off back-to-back performances of two sacks apiece to reach 102.5 for his career, tied for 31st in NFL records. Jordan is also the team's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
In 11 seasons, Jordan has appeared in 174 games with 173 starts. He missed his first career game on Dec. 12, while on the Reserve-Covid-19 list, snapping his streak of 172 consecutive appearances, what was the longest total by a position player and 171 straight starts, which was also the longest in the league among all players. The Chandler, Ariz. native has posted career totals of 656 tackles (412 solo), 102.5 sacks for losses of 674.5 yards, two interception returns for six yards, 56 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and ten recoveries. His takedown total is ranked second in club record books behind Jackson, as well as his 24 multiple sack games.