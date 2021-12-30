Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors

Dec 30, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-vs-Dolphins-Game-Action0043
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is one of eight finalists for the NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, it was announced by the league Thursday, Dec. 30. The award is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

On the field of play this season, Jordan has not been penalized, while he has excelled in earning his seventh Pro Bowl selection, the most by a Saints defender. Jordan is a finalist for the award in a season where he is a first-time nominee for the honor that was created in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Jr.

This is Jordan's seventh Pro Bowl, the most selections for a defensive player in club history, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's six. In 14 games, all starts, Jordan has recorded 48 tackles (31 solo) to lead the defensive line, a club-best eight sacks for a loss of 46 yards, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles to tie for the team lead. The team's first round pick (24th overall) out of the University of California in 2011, Jordan is coming off back-to-back performances of two sacks apiece to reach 102.5 for his career, tied for 31st in NFL records. Jordan is also the team's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

In 11 seasons, Jordan has appeared in 174 games with 173 starts. He missed his first career game on Dec. 12, while on the Reserve-Covid-19 list, snapping his streak of 172 consecutive appearances, what was the longest total by a position player and 171 straight starts, which was also the longest in the league among all players. The Chandler, Ariz. native has posted career totals of 656 tackles (412 solo), 102.5 sacks for losses of 674.5 yards, two interception returns for six yards, 56 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and ten recoveries. His takedown total is ranked second in club record books behind Jackson, as well as his 24 multiple sack games.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander selected for Saints 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden

news

NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand after Week 16 | 2021 playoff picture

At 7-8, Saints need to win final two games and get some help
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

NFL moves start time of New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game to 3:25 p.m.

Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also expected to miss Monday's game vs. Dolphins
news

J.T. Gray, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to represent New Orleans Saints at 2022 Pro Bowl

Four Saints make the NFC team 
news

New Orleans Saints place tight end Adam Trautman on Covid-19 list

Trautman joins tights end Juwan Johnson on the list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints encourage BLACKOUT for Monday Night Football Dolphins contest

Fans are encouraged to match team with all black attire on December 27
Advertising