New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

This is Jordan's seventh Pro Bowl, the most selections for a defensive player in club history, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's six. In 14 games, all starts, Jordan has recorded 48 tackles (31 solo) to lead the defensive line, a club-best eight sacks for a loss of 46 yards, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles to tie for the team lead. The team's first round pick (24th overall) out of the University of California in 2011, Jordan is coming off back-to-back performances of two sacks apiece to reach 102.5 for his career, tied for 31st in NFL records. Jordan is also the team's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.