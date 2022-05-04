Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints to host Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2

This will be the third time that the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas

May 04, 2022 at 07:08 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

It has been announced today by the National Football League that the New Orleans Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings on October 2 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT and the contest will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

This will be the third time that the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas, the first two being played at London's Wembley Stadium, both of which New Orleans won.

On October 26, 2008, New Orleans made their overseas debut when they defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-32. On October 1, 2017, the Saints recorded the 14th shutout in team history and the first away from their home stadium when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins 20-0, a springboard during what was an eight-game winning streak that helped the Saints capture their first NFC South title since 2011 as they advanced to the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

The Saints trail the regular season series with the Vikings 19-12, but won the last meeting between the two clubs, a 52-33 victory on December 25, 2021.

The National Football League will be providing an allotment of tickets for sale to New Orleans Saints season ticketholders, as well as further information on any general sales opportunities in June. Additional information on travel and ticket packages, as well as fan events associated with the contest will be announced at a future date.

Photos: Flashback to New Orleans Saints games in London

In honor of the announcement that the Saints are playing a game in London during the 2022 NFL season, here's a look at the previous Saints games in London.

Advertising