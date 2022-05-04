Saints to host Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2

On October 26, 2008, New Orleans made their overseas debut when they defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-32. On October 1, 2017, the Saints recorded the 14th shutout in team history and the first away from their home stadium when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins 20-0, a springboard during what was an eight-game winning streak that helped the Saints capture their first NFC South title since 2011 as they advanced to the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

The Saints trail the regular season series with the Vikings 19-12, but won the last meeting between the two clubs, a 52-33 victory on December 25, 2021.